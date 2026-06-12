2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Picks for USA vs. Paraguay, Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday

All eyes will be on Team USA as they begin their 2026 World Cup quest on Friday, June 12, with a date against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. The Americans are one of the co-hosts of this edition of the World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, the latter of whom also plays Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Americans are hoping that playing on their home turf will help them out this World Cup, and they're the favorites to advance out of Group D. Canada is more of a longshot overall and have the second-shortest odds behind Switzerland to win Group B. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 3 p.m. ET in Toronto, while USMNT vs. Paraguay is set for 9 p.m. ET from L.A.

The World Cup is always a big deal when it comes to sports betting, and that's especially true this year with an expanded field of 48 teams. We've put together a three-leg FanDuel parlay for the second matchday of the World Cup, with picks for these two games courtesy of SportsLine's soccer betting experts. Before you make your own World Cup picks, you need to see Jon Eimer and Martin Green's plays.

Eimer is a longstanding fixture in CBS Sports and SportsLine's soccer betting coverage. He's gone 64-41-3 in his last 108 Italian Serie A picks and 17-9-2 in his last 28 German Bundesliga picks. Green went 18-8 in his last 26 picks in this year's Champions League. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Friday, June 12

USMNT Double Chance (-475)

USMNT vs. Paraguay Under 2.5 goals (-166)

Canada money line (-125)

FanDuel parlay price: +238

USMNT Double Chance vs. Paraguay (-475)

The Americans will have a lot of eyes on them here as they're one of the three host nations. You figure there will be a massive homefield advantage for USMNT given the action is in Los Angeles, and they begin Group D play against Paraguay, which is +410 to win the group behind USA (+125) and Turkey (+195) and above Australia (+800). The American roster is down some notable players, but Mauricio Pochettino's squad still has a core group with big names like Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah. Eimer notes that while the Americans are favored and have the majority of money pouring in on their side, he "would advise everyone to be extremely careful betting on the opening matchday, while nerves and pressure can tend to get the better of even the most seasoned favorites." As such, he's going with the Double Chance of a USA victory or draw over the first 90 minutes.

USMNT vs. Paraguay Under 2.5 goals (-166)

Eimer personally has put together a two-leg parlay of USA Double Chance as well as Under 2.5 goals. As noted, Eimer thinks nerves could be fairly high here with the first matchday for the Americans on their home turf, which could lead to a low-scoring affair. It's worth noting Team USA scored just three goals across four matches in the 2022 World Cup, scoring one or none in all four of those appearances.

Canada money line (-125)

Canada have never advanced out of the group stage at any World Cup, but it looks like they have as good of a chance as they ever will to end that streak, starting with a Group B matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada are -125 to win here, and the Canadians are +175 to win their group behind Switzerland (-130) while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +500. Canada are +100 to advance out of the group stage for the first time. Green thinks Canada should emerge victorious at home in Toronto. "They can't really afford to lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener, so the players should be fired up for this game." Green thinks both teams have dangerous attacks, and even with star Alphonso Davies unlikely to suit up, he believes the Canadians have "enough quality" to win here behind Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar.