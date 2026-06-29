2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay, Netherlands-Morocco on Monday

World Cup 2026 action continues on Monday, June 29 with three games on the schedule starting with five-time World Cup champions Brazil taking on Japan, followed by Germany's return to the knockout round against Paraguay and concluding with Morocco battling Netherlands. Brazil are hoping to make the Round of 16 for the 11th World Cup in a row, while Germany have not played in a knockout game since they won the competition in 2014. Morocco are attempting to replicate their 2022 World Cup semifinal run, while Netherlands attempt to build on their quarterfinal berth in 2022 event.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas have analyzed these games and provided their insights for soccer fans and bettors to take in. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. We've put together a parlay for Monday's World Cup games, including an upset pick as one of the three legs.

World Cup parlay for Monday, June 29

Brazil regular time money line vs. Japan (-145)

Germany-Paraguay Over 2.5 goals (-144)

Morocco to qualify for the next round vs. Netherlands (+140)

FanDuel SGP price: +587

Brazil regular time money line vs. Japan

Japan have done well to push through some major injuries to advance to the Round of 32. However, I don't believe they'll have enough to slow down Brazil, who have found their groove after a draw in the first game against Morocco. Japan's back line is unlikely to slow down the likes of Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha for 90 minutes, and Neymar should see more minutes after making an appearance in the final group game against Haiti. Even with Raphinha sidelined, I think the Selecao have too much firepower for Japan to match.

Germany-Paraguay Over 2.5 goals

It's important to not take too much stock in Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao but this team has showcased its prowess in the final third throughout the competition. Germany put in two goals against Ivory Coast to secure the group and while they did only manage one against Ecuador, they rotated their squad and probably didn't give it their best effort for 90 minutes. Paraguay recovered after conceding four goals to United States in the group stage opener but this is the best attacking unit they'll encounter to this point. I see Germany topping this number on their own.

Morocco to qualify for the next round vs. Netherlands

There are going to be some upsets in the knockout round and this is one I like. Morocco are fresh off a 2022 World Cup semifinal berth and brought back most of their contributors from that team, along with some promising new talents like Ismael Saibari and Gessime Yassine. Netherlands looked like juggernauts in their 5-1 win over Sweden but they have a tendency to leak goals when they throw too many men forward. Morocco's calling card is defense and this team has enough offensive juice to make something happen against the Dutch back line. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals and I think Morocco are worth picking to ultimately prevail, even if the match goes to extra time or penalties.