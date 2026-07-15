2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for England vs. Argentina in Wednesday's semifinal match

England have not made a World Cup final since 1966, while Argentina are trying to get back to the title match after winning the 2022 World Cup. Either a long drought or the dream of back-to-back titles will come to an end on Wednesday, July 15 when the two powerhouses meet in the 2026 World Cup semifinal. England took down Norway in extra time thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace in the quarterfinal, while Argentina also needed extra time to get past a 10-man Switzerland squad.

We've put together a parlay for England vs. Argentina on Wednesday using odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance, Brad Thomas and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Wednesday

Argentina double chance

England-Argentina Over 2.5 goals including extra time

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer including extra time

FanDuel parlay price: +735

Argentina double chance

At times, Argentina looked cooked against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland. And in each match, they have found a way to either force extra time or win in regulation. There's something about this team since that Copa America win in 2021 that has everyone believing that as long as there's even one second left on the clock, Lionel Messi and Co. will find a way. It's hard to argue with three international trophies in a row, and we've seen improbable things happen for three matches in a row. Green is backing England in a draw no bet wager while Eimer is targeting the same betting market, but backing Argentina. I'll go with Argentina on a double chance in regular time.

England-Argentina Over 2.5 goals including extra time

The Three Lions have scored at least two goals on their own in four straight matches. They've got two proven scorers who are on fire in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, and they're carrying some serious momentum after wins over Mexico and Norway. Argentina have found the back of the net at least three times in each of their last three games, though they needed extra time to do so against Cape Verde and Switzerland. Green and Eimer are both backing Over 2.5 goals and there's not much juice lost by making this a wager to include extra time should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes.

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer including extra time

Bellingham has quietly made a case for himself in the Golden Boot and Golden Ball races over the last two matches. He scored twice in England's historic victory at Estadio Azteca, then added two more against a tough Norway side, including what would end up being the winner in extra time. Bellingham is playing with supreme confidence right now, and Argentina's back line has been skaky in the knockout stage. I'd back the midfielder to keep up his hot play with another goal on Wednesday.