2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for France vs. England in Saturday's third-place match

It might not be a match many follow, but the third-place contest on Saturday, July 18 at the 2026 World Cup will be the final statement for France and England in this competition. The French, who became favorites to win the competition after the group stage, were eliminated by pre-tournament favorites Spain. England were taken out by defending champions Argentina in stunning fashion.

Both sides are unlikely to be jumping for joy at the opportunity to play in this match, but that doesn't mean it won't be a close contest. We've built a parlay for Saturday's game with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance, Brandt Sutton and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Saturday

France money line in regular time

France-England Over 3.5 goals

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

FanDuel parlay price: +292

France money line in regular time

Les Bleus looked like shells of themselves for much of the contest against Spain, and it was an unfortunate end to Didier Deschamps' tenure as France's coach. This squad will want to send its manager out on a high note, and France simply have more talent across the board than England do. I expect France to shine on Saturday against an England team that might rotate a bit more to give players who haven't gotten much playing time a World Cup appearance.

France-England Over 3.5 goals

You can take a goal back for Over 2.5 goals at a lesser price, but let's be aggressive here. France are unlikely to be contained again, and England's style of play doesn't feature nearly as much possession and ball control as Spain's. As such, France will have more space to operate. The last two third-place games have finished Under 3.5 goals, but the four previous consolation matches all went Over this line. France could get three goals on their own, and I'll back England to log one or two in what should be a free-flowing, high-scoring game.

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

Any goals in this match still count for the Golden Boot tally, so Mbappe still has plenty to play for in that regard. The France striker is already on pace to be the all-time leading scorer in World Cups, and he can take a big step toward that goal on Saturday. Mbappe is unlikely to be slowed down for another match, and he was also a bit unlucky, with some of his shots against Spain barely missing the mark. I think he finds his way back onto the score sheet on Saturday.