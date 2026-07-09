2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for France vs. Morocco in Thursday's quarterfinal match

There is just one game on the World Cup schedule for Thursday, July 9 but it is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal with France taking on Morocco in the 2026 quarterfinal. The 2022 runners-up defeated Morocco 2-0 in that 2022 semifinal, with Theo Hernandez's early goal giving France the advantage for much of the contest before Randal Kolo Muani put the game away. France are looking dominant as they attempt to make their third final in a row, while Morocco try to spring one more upset and get some revenge for that 2022 semifinal loss.

With only one game on Thursday's slate, we've scoured the available markets at FanDuel and built a same-game parlay for France vs. Morocco with insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brad Thomas, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Thursday

France-Morocco Under 2.5 goals

Both teams to score - No

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

FanDuel parlay price: +449

France-Morocco Under 2.5 goals

On one side, you have a France team which had scored at least three goals in every match before managing a 1-0 win over Paraguay. On the other, you have a Morocco team which has allowed more than one goal in just one match in this World Cup. The Atlas Lions had an early lapse in 2022 but settled into the contest. They are more dynamic in attack this time around but I think this is a relatively low-scoring contest. France have only conceded twice in this tournament, and I think Morocco can keep the French attackers relatively quiet here.

Both teams to score - No

Even though the attacking talent on both sides will get headlines, these are two disciplined defensive sides. France only managed one goal in the last match, and Morocco were able to blank Canada in their Round of 16 clash. I don't see both sides scoring a goal in Thursday's match, which is in line with my thinking on Under 2.5 goals.

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

I have the feeling Mbappe will ultimately be the difference between these two sides. He's likely to draw former PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi as his primary defender, and that should be a fascinating matchup to watch. I do think Mbappe will move around quite a bit though, as he's done in this World Cup. He gets the added benefit of being France's primary penalty taker. He's as good a pick to score as anyone else, and I see France eventually prevailing in this game.