2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for France vs. Spain in Tuesday's semifinal match

The 2026 World Cup enters the semifinal round on Tuesday, July 14 with France battling Spain in a matchup of what many believe are the two best teams remaining in the competition. France are the title favorites entering this semifinal, while Spain were the pre-tournament title favorites before falling off slightly. They have since looked like their usual selves and are looking to build off their Euro 2024 championship. France are looking to get back to the World Cup final for the third consecutive tournament.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brad Thomas, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance have made their picks for France vs. Spain in Tuesday's semifinal, and we've taken those insights into account when building our parlay for the contest. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Tuesday

France-Spain Under 2.5 goals

Both teams to score - No

France to qualify for next round

FanDuel parlay price: +298

France-Spain Under 2.5 goals

Green is taking the Over on 2.5 goals but these have been two of the best defensive teams in the competition. France have not conceded a goal in the knockout round yet, while Spain conceded just once in this entire tournament. Les Bleus could be vulnerable on the counterattack and Spain's attackers are no slouches but I see this being a low-scoring, defensive slugfest. It's a high-stakes semifinal and neither team will want to make a major mistake by taking too many risks.

Both teams to score - No

Because I'm backing the Under on 2.5 goals and highlighting how good these teams are defensively, it makes sense to believe at least one of them will not score in this contest. Spain are more likely to end up with a goose egg on the scoreboard, as they needed late winners from Mikel Merino to advance in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal. France have been scoring goals left and right but they have slowed down a bit since the Round of 32. Spain will be the best defensive unit Les Bleus have faced in this competition, so it's possible this match is scoreless going to extra time.

France to qualify for the next round

If both teams play up to their best capabilities, France have more overall talent. Spain will be confident after winning two pressure matches, and France haven't really had to face that kind of situation in this World Cup. But they've been so stellar through 90 minutes to the point where they haven't been truly tested. That is likely to change against Spain but I'd still take France to ultimately make its third consecutive World Cup final. Severance and Eimer are taking France on the 90-minute money line, while Thomas is backing France in a draw no bet wager.