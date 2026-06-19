2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for Friday matches include USA vs. Australia, Morocco vs. Scotland

The USMNT get back on the pitch at the 2026 World Cup Friday, June 19, when they take on Australia following their impressive 4-1 victory against Paraguay in last Thursday's opener. The Socceroos pulled off a 2-0 victory against Turkiye on Sunday, so these are the top two teams in Group D. USA vs. Australia kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Seattle, while Turkiye vs. Paraguay is Friday's late game at 11 p.m. ET. In between are a pair of Group C matches -- Scotland vs. Morocco at 6 p.m. ET and Brazil vs. Haiti at 8:30 ET.

Every team is scrambling for points in the second round of group-stage matches, and we've put together a three-leg World Cup parlay for Friday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, for those interested in soccer betting and World Cup betting. You can get the latest soccer expert picks from Jon Eimer, Martin Green and others at SportsLine before locking in your wagers.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record, while Green went 18-8 in his last 26 picks to close out this year's Champions League. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Friday

USMNT vs. Australia Over 2.5 (-105 at FanDuel)

Morocco money line vs. Scotland (-135 at FanDuel)

Turkiye money line vs. Paraguay (+100 at FanDuel)

FanDuel parlay price: +570

USMNT vs. Australia Over 2.5

The Americans looked dominant in the Group D opener, outshooting Paraguay 16-9 -- with 13 of those in the penalty box -- and putting six shots on target to the South Americans' one. Christian Pulisic missing out would be a blow, but Ricardo Pepi, Timothy Weah and Gio Reyna are among those who can step up. Australia managed to beat Turkiye despite holding just 28% possession, so the USMNT should be able to dictate the match. The Socceroos have some players who can cause problems on a counter-attack, but if the Americans play like they did in the raucous opener, they could hit the Over by themselves.

Morocco money line vs. Scotland

Morocco looked pretty similar to the team that made the 2022 World Cup semifinals, and the draw against Brazil certainly served notice that they're a team no one wants to contend with again in 2026. Ismael Saibari gave Morocco an early 1-0 lead, but Vinicius Junior equalized for Brazil. The Scots' goal against Haiti came on a deflection off a defender, and they managed two shots and allowed two. SportsLine expert Martin Green expects Morocco to be a much tougher test and is backing them to win here. "Morocco represent a massive step up in quality, and the African champions should win this game," Green says. Morocco are the sixth-ranked team in the world, while Scotland rank 37th.

Turkiye money line vs. Paraguay

Paraguay were simply demolished by the USMNT last week, while Turkiye dominated their match with the Aussies but ended up on the losing end. The Turks fired 28 shots, had 51 touches in the opponent's penalty box and completed 90% of their passes, but they couldn't finish any chances. Socceroos goalkeeper Patrick Beach turned away eight shots. Turkiye came into the World Cup 7-1-0 in their previous eight matches, while Paraguay have lost four of their past six matches. Green expects the poor defensive effort against the Americans to affect Paraguays' confidence and says Turkiye "should easily win this game."