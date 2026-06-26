2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Friday include Norway-France, Uruguay-Spain

The 2026 World Cup group stage is winding down, and more spots in the Round of 32 will be locked up on Friday, June 26 with six more games across Groups G, H and I. The banner showdown will be between Norway and France, pitting stars Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe against one another as they battle for the Golden Boot as well as team glory.

With six games on the docket, there's plenty of action for bettors to target for Friday's matches. We've built a parlay for the day's contests, with Norway vs. France as one of the legs, using odds from FanDuel and advice from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Friday

Norway-France Over 2.5 goals (-160)

Cape Verde double chance vs. Saudi Arabia (-240)

(-240) Uruguay-Spain Over 2.5 goals (-120)

FanDuel parlay price: +322

Norway-France Over 2.5 goals

I'm not going to stop anyone from backing more goals to get additional value, especially given how Haaland and Mbappe have been playing. However, I do think there will be a more concentrated effort against these two star forwards in this encounter. France's back line has been solid in this World Cup, and Norway's midfield is capable of locking down the pitch. That being said, there should still be enough fireworks in this game for the Over on 2.5 goals to hit.

Cape Verde double chance vs. Saudi Arabia

This Cape Verde team has been the best story of the World Cup, a positive result of expanding to 48 teams. They have not backed down from anyone and have two points thanks to draws against Spain and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia may have gotten lucky fending off 27 shots from Uruguay in a 1-1 draw, but they were overmatched against Spain. Cape Verde need all three points to ensure a Round of 32 berth, and a draw could put them in a precarious spot among the third-place teams. However, for this match, they are simply more invested than Saudi Arabia and have shown more determination.

Uruguay-Spain Over 2.5 goals

Spain looked out of sorts in the draw against Cape Verde but found their offensive mojo against Saudi Arabia. Uruguay had some big letdowns against Cape Verde as well, and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will be wanting some redemption after effectively costing his team two points. Spain have more quality going forward, but Uruguay are also desperate for a win to move to the knockout round. I see goals here, and Spain can do enough on their own for this Over to connect.