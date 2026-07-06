2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Monday include Portugal-Spain, USA

The United States Men's National Team will be in action in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 6 when they face Belgium for the right to play in the quarterfinal round. The co-hosts got a big boost on Sunday, as star striker Folarin Balogun's red card suspension from the Round of 32 against Bosnia was put on pause and he will be available for the match. Iberian peninsula rivals Portugal and Spain will get the day's action started in what could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup match of his storied career.

We've looked at the betting options available for sports fans for Monday's games and put together a parlay with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Martin Green, Jon Eimer and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Monday

Portugal-Spain Under 2.5 goals (+108)

USA to qualify for the next round vs. Belgium (-104)

FanDuel parlay price: +308

Portugal-Spain Under 2.5 goals

These teams had a wild 3-3 affair in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup and were tied 2-2 after extra time in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final but these two rivals have usually played close, low-scoring games. Seven of the last 10 matches between these teams have finished Under 2.5 goals, and three of the last five matches have finished Under 1.5 goals. Despite plenty of offensive talent on both sides, I expect this to be a bit of a cagey match. Spain have not allowed a goal yet in this tournament, while Portugal have only conceded twice.

USA to qualify for next round vs. Belgium

This was a pick 'em before Balogun's red card ban was overturned. With the striker back in the lineup, the United States have an advantage. Belgium have looked completely out of sorts in this tournament, especially offensively. They ran up the score on New Zealand but struggled to do much against Egypt and Iran. They were fortunate to come back against Senegal in the Round of 32, and really Senegal lost that game more than Belgium won it. Meanwhile, the Americans have been sharp in all phases and just got an emotional boost. Factor in the home crowd and I think USA advances to the quarterfinals.