2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Saturday include England, Colombia-Portugal

The group stage at the 2026 World Cup will conclude on Saturday, June 27 with six matches taking place across Groups J, K and L. England are looking to secure the top spot in Group L, while Colombia try to keep their perfect group stage record intact when they face European heavyweights Portugal. DR Congo, one of the surprises of the tournament, will hope to run up the score on Uzbekistan to give themselves a shot at the knockout round.

We've looked at all six games on Saturday's slate and put together a parlay with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Saturday

England -1.5 vs. Panama

Colombia-Portugal Under 2.5 goals

DR Congo money line vs. Uzbekistan

FanDuel parlay price: +358

England -1.5 vs. Panama

The official spread is 2.5 goals, and if you back England's performance against Croatia being the more likely outcome here, it's worth adding the additional goal. I don't quite think England are as good as that showing, but they aren't as ineffective as they were against Ghana. The most likely result for the Three Lions offensively comes somewhere in the middle, but I don't see a Panama side that has combined for 1.28 expected goals across the first two games troubling this back line. Two goals from England should be enough to cover here.

Colombia-Portugal Under 2.5 goals

Colombia logged three goals against Uzbekistan before settling for one against DR Congo, while Portugal also got one against Congo before racking up five on Uzbekistan. Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be trusting his teammates more, though that could've been a product of the opponent. Colombia only need one point to win the group, so I can see them hunkering down a bit and going after Portugal on the counter-attack. If Ronaldo tries to do too much himself, this could end up being something similar to the 1-1 draw against Congo.

DR Congo money line vs. Uzbekistan



As highlighted above, Uzbekistan are clearly overmatched in this group and have surrendered eight goals through two games. Meanwhile, DR Congo have held their own against two of soccer's top teams. Yoan Wissa, Samuel Moutoussamy and Charles Pickel have been standouts for the African side, and they should grab three points here to give themselves a shot at the Round of 32.