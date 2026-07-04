2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Saturday include Morocco, France

All three co-hosts won their Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup, and one of those teams will be in action on Saturday, July 4 as Canada play Morocco in the Round of 16. Back-to-back finalists France will try to keep rolling against Paraguay, who shocked Germany in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32 to advance.

We've looked at both games and put together a parlay for Saturday with odds from FanDuel. Before locking your wagers for the day, you should check out what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Saturday

Canada to score no goals vs. Morocco (+110)

France-Paraguay Over 3.5 goals (+164)

FanDuel parlay price: +454

Canada to score no goals vs. Morocco (+110)

Canada needed more than 90 minutes to break through South Africa's defense, which had admittedly been stellar in the competition. Morocco are a different beast entirely and possess plenty of attacking talent to give Canada fits on that end of the pitch. The Atlas Lions are feeling good after a penalty shootout win over Netherlands and they should be able to put the clamps on Canada in the Round of 16.

France-Paraguay Over 3.5 goals

The official line is 2.5, but France have scored at least three goals on their own in each match of this tournament so far. Paraguay battled admirably against Germany, but this French attack is clearly different. I don't see the South American side containing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Co. for 90 minutes, but as long as they can get a goal themselves, the Over on 3.5 goals should hit.