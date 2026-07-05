2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Sunday include Brazil, Mexico

World Cup 2026 action continues on Sunday, July 5 with two more Round of 16 matches. Brazil, who are five-time World Cup champions, will be looking to get back to the quarterfinals when they take on Norway in the afternoon game before a colossal primetime showdown between Mexico and England.

We've put together a parlay for Sunday's Round of 16 games with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Brad Thomas, Martin Green, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Sunday

Brazil money line in regular time vs. Norway (-130)

Mexico double chance vs. England (-185)

FanDuel parlay price: +172

Brazil money line in regular time vs. Norway

Both these teams looked sloppy at times in the Round of 32. Brazil were lethargic for most of the game, and a poor turnover led to Japan's lone goal before the Selecao turned things around. Norway got an early lead on a wonderful goal from Antonio Nusa, but needed some late Erling Haaland magic to advance to the Round of 16. Three SportsLine experts are taking Over 2.5 goals but I think there's better value in backing Brazil to win on the 90-minute money line. Raphinha is back for the Selecao, and they should be more focused after a poor showing against Japan. Norway have Haaland and some other skilled players, but Brazil are the better overall team and should show it.

Mexico double chance vs. England

Mexico will eventually lose a World Cup game at Estadio Azteca. However, it's hard to make a wager on them doing so on Sunday. This is the most important soccer match in Mexico history up to this point and the atmosphere in Mexico City will be electric. England have plenty of talent and championship aspirations but they have not been consistent through the group stage and Round of 32. Meanwhile, Mexico have yet to concede a goal. Severance is making a spread pick backing Mexico, but I think the double chance in regular time offers more coverage for bettors.