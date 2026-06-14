2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Sunday include Germany, Netherlands, Ecuador

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in full swing on Sunday, June 14, with four matches for fans to take in, starting with Germany vs. Curacao in the early afternoon and concluding with Sweden and Tunisia at night. However, the two contests in the middle of the day might carry the biggest stakes as Netherlands and Japan are vying for supremacy in their group while Ecuador and Ivory Coast both hope to pick up points in a crucial swing match for those countries when it comes to advancing to the knockout stage.

We've lined up a parlay using odds from FanDuel for those interested in soccer betting, specifically World Cup betting, for Sunday's games. You can also see the latest expert picks from Jon Eimer, Martin Green and others at SportsLine.

Eimer is a fixture in CBS Sports and SportsLine's soccer betting coverage. He's 64-41-3 in his last 108 Italian Serie A picks and 17-9-2 in his last 28 German Bundesliga picks. Green was 18-8 in his last 26 picks in this year's Champions League. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Sunday, June 14

Germany-Curacao Over 3.5 goals (-200)

Netherlands-Japan Under 2.5 goals (-115)

Ecuador money line vs. Ivory Coast (+140)

FanDuel parlay price: +573

Germany-Curacao Over 3.5 goals

The simple reality is Germany are the more talented team and should be able to get a comfortable win without pushing too many of their top players. The question becomes whether or not Germany will push for goals to bolster goal differential, which is the second tiebreaker after head-to-head results. In Germany's last nine international matches (all wins), the team has scored three or more goals by itself five times. And with all due respect to Curacao, the Germans faced superior competition. Take the goals here.

Netherlands-Japan Under 2.5 goals

There are some big injuries on both sides of this contest. Netherlands are without Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons. Japan are down Kaoru Mitoma, arguably their best overall player, and Takumi Minamino. I expect the Oranje to sit back a bit in this one and play more defensively, forcing Japan to throw numbers forward. A counterattacking goal is in the cards for the Dutch, but I don't see much scoring going on in this one. Eimer is taking Japan +0.5 goals on the spread, believing the side is better after dominating in World Cup qualifying action.

Ecuador money line vs. Ivory Coast

This is a massive game for both teams as they look to progress out of Group E. Ecuador are unbeaten in their last 10 matches and have a win over Argentina in that span, which also includes draws with USA, Mexico, Netherlands and Morocco. Ivory Coast have won their last three friendlies, with triumphs over France and South Korea being part of that stretch. This really comes down to which team you have more faith in, and I'll back Ecuador's overall track record against more stellar opponents. Eimer believes this will be a low-scoring affair and is backing Under 2.5 goals.