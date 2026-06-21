2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Sunday include Spain-Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Uruguay

World Cup action for the 2026 tournament continues on Father's Day with four matches on tap, headlined by Spain, Belgium and Uruguay looking for wins after registering surprising draws in the first matchday of the competition. In fact, all the teams in action on Sunday, June 21, come into the second match with just one point to their tally.

If you're looking to get into soccer betting and World Cup betting, you should take a look at what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas and Martin Green are saying before locking in your wagers. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Sunday

Spain-Saudi Arabia Under 2.5 goals (+172)

Belgium money line vs. Iran (-240)

(-240) Uruguay -1.5 vs. Cape Verde (+138)

FanDuel parlay price: +817

Spain-Saudi Arabia Under 2.5 goals

The line is actually 3.5 goals for this game, but I think there's value in taking some additional risks and giving up a goal on the total. Spain looked completely lost against Cape Verde and even desperately played a less-than-healthy Lamine Yamal in an attempt to get one goal. Saudi Arabia withstood a 27-shot onslaught from Uruguay and only conceded in the 80th minute. I don't believe Spain will come up empty again, but there are some serious problems for La Furia Roja in the attacking third, and Saudi Arabia are no pushovers defensively.

Belgium money line vs. Iran

Belgium have only themselves to blame for the draw against Egypt. They gave up a quick goal on a defensive lapse, and had to chase the game from that point on. They only put three of their 15 shots on target, and I don't envision that happening again. There's more pressure to get a win, but Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard have shown they can rise to the occasion. Take Belgium to get back to their winning ways on Sunday.

Uruguay -1.5 vs. Cape Verde



It's important to adjust our perceptions of teams based on results. However, this seems like a perfect situation where the soccer world gets a bit of normalcy. Uruguay are highly unlikely to come up with just one goal if they put up 25+ shots again, and Cape Verde parking the bus is unsustainable. I don't think there's much of a threat for Cape Verde on the counterattack, so this is really just going to be about how many goals Uruguay can score. I think La Celeste put on a convincing performance here.