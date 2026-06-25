2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Thursday include Ivory Coast, Sweden

World Cup 2026 action continues on Thursday, June 25 with six more matches as Groups D, E and F wrap up. The United States have already clinched Group D and will likely field a rotated lineup against Turkiye, while Germany have locked up Group E ahead of their matchup with Ecuador. Group F is truly up for grabs with Netherlands, Sweden and Japan all in contention to finish with the top spot.

We've looked at all the matchups on Thursday and put together a parlay for the day with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine's team of experts. Before locking in your wagers, you need to see what Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas and Martin Green are saying about Thursday's games. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Thursday

Ivory Coast -1.5 vs. Curacao (-215)

-1.5 vs. (-215) Sweden double chance vs. Japan (-120)

Turkiye double chance vs. USA (-120)

FanDuel parlay price: +402

Ivory Coast -1.5 vs. Curacao

Curacao managed to get a draw against Ecuador, but the South American side is not a major offensive threat to begin with. Ivory Coast have been determined and aggressive and will be looking for a win to secure qualification to the Round of 32. After a tough result against Germany, I expect the African side to show up in a big way on Thursday. Ivory Coast are heavy favorites, so take the spread to get a little more value out of the match.

Sweden double chance vs. Japan

Both teams are in good shape after two matches, but Sweden are more likely to require a point from this encounter to qualify for the knockout round. A win sends either side through, but a draw would put the Swedes in the third-place tiebreaker table. Japan have looked great offensively and Sweden will need to shore things up at the back after giving up five goals to Netherlands but Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have the ability to match. I believe it'll be a tighter game than many expect, and I'd back Sweden on two results.

Turkiye double chance vs. USA



Turkiye, expected to be USA's top challengers in the group stage, are out of the competition. They've been poor in all facets of the game and look nothing like the side that rattled off seven wins in eight matches prior to the World Cup. That being said, I think the Americans rest most of their best players in this game and rotate the guys who do play fairly quickly. Turkiye will play for pride, and despite a boost from the home crowd, I don't see USA pushing for a win here.