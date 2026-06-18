2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Thursday include Mexico and Canada

Four 2026 World Cup matches headline the sports slate for Thursday, June 18, with two of the event's co-hosts taking to the pitch when Canada take on Qatar and Mexico face South Korea. Canada-Qatar is a Group B clash, while Mexico-South Korea is a pivotal Group A affair. Group B favorite Switzerland is back in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while a Group A matchup between Czechia vs. South Africa kicks off the day at noon ET.

We've put together a three-leg parlay for Thursday's matches using odds from FanDuel for those interested in soccer betting, especially World Cup betting. Make sure to also check out the latest expert picks from Martin Green and others at SportsLine. Green was 18-8 in his last 26 picks in this year's Champions League. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Thursday, June 18

Czechia money line vs. South Africa (-135)

Canada -1.5 vs. Qatar (-128)

Mexico Double Chance vs. South Korea (-425)

FanDuel parlay price: +283

Czechia money line vs. South Africa

These teams are each afterthoughts of sorts out of Group A, and both teams lost their opening matches, with South Africa falling 2-0 to Mexico while Czechia lost to South Korea 2-1 after allowing two goals in the second half to lose a 1-0 lead. Some teams that finish third in their respective groups can advance to the knockout stage, so an outright winner here could keep their hopes alive. Green felt South Africa were "comprehensively outplayed" against Mexico while noting that Yaya Sithole and Thema Zwane are suspended for this match after earning red cards in the opener. "The Czechs also lost 2-1 to South Korea in their opener, but they were far more competitive than South Africa, and they have a strong chance of winning this game if they can create chances for star forward Patrik Schick," he said.

Canada -1.5 vs. Qatar

Canada, one of the 2026 World Cup's three co-hosts, are back in action in Vancouver against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar. Canada are still looking for their first World Cup win, and their opening draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina was a bit of a disappointment. Canada trailed for much of the match before tying things up 1-1 at 78 minutes, but they were unable to take advantage of a raucous homefield advantage and get the win. Canada are large favorites over Qatar, though the latter side earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Group B favorite Switzerland. Still, we'll back the Canadian side here as they look for a historic first World Cup win that could very well propel them into their first knockout round appearance.

Mexico Double Chance vs. South Korea

Mexico and South Korea fight for Group A supremacy in what's likely going to be the top match of the day. Mexico kicked off the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win in Mexico City over South Africa, while South Korea mounted a late comeback to earn a 2-1 win over Czechia. Mexico get another home game, this time in Guadalajara, and if we get an outright winner here, they're very likely going to win Group A. Mexico are the current betting favorite both to win this match and win Group A. Mexico will be without defender Cesar Montes after he earned a late red card, but we'll target a Mexico Double Chance -- Mexico win or draw -- for the last leg of this parlay. El Tri jumped out to an early lead against South Africa before the pace slowed down and the legendary Raul Jimenez netted his first World Cup goal. Look for them to play with more urgency here against a very good South Korean side and come away with at least one point.