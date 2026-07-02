2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Thursday include Portugal, Switzerland

Soccer fans will be able to take in three more Round of 32 knockout games on Thursday, July 2 as the 2026 World Cup continues to hum along. Pre-tournament favorites Spain will be in action against Austria, and fellow Iberian peninsula occupants Portugal will feature in the early evening window against 2018 finalists Croatia. Switzerland cap off the day when they battle Algeria in the night window.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas have provided their insights for Thursday's games, and we've taken those into account when building a parlay for the day's action. Anyone following Eimer, Green and Thomas for World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Thursday

Spain-Austria Under 2.5 goals (+100)

Portugal money line in regular time vs. Croatia (-130)

Switzerland money line in regular time vs. Algeria (+100)

FanDuel parlay price: +607

Spain-Austria Under 2.5 goals

Spain can chalk up the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde to poor shooting luck. They responded to that by delivering four goals against Saudi Arabia, but then had just one goal against Uruguay. Austria are the best defensive unit they'll face at this World Cup to date, even if their results from the group stage don't necessarily show it. This team allowed just four goals in eight World Cup qualifying matches and likely let their guard down before needing a miracle to draw with Algeria. They'll be locked in to tangle with Spain, and I see this one finishing Under 2.5 goals in regular time.

Portugal money line in regular time vs. Croatia

Croatia have turned things on in the last two World Cups when the knockout round arrives. They have plenty of experience and won't be fazed by Portugal's stature, but this team simply isn't as talented due to age. Meanwhile, Portugal haven't had the best World Cup with two draws and a lopsided win over a clearly overmatched Uzbekistan team. The talent on paper gives Portugal the edge, and Green is leaning toward them on the money line. "[Croatia] are a decent team, but they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days, and they could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva in midfield," he says.

Switzerland money line in regular time vs. Algeria

Green is taking Switzerland on the money line as well. He notes "Algeria's only win came against a weak Jordan team in the group stage, and they could come unstuck against this impressive Swiss team." Switzerland have been a bit underwhelming in my eyes but I had confidence in them going into the World Cup as a darkhorse contender. They should be able to get past an Algeria team that has put up some fight but has not won a knockout game at the World Cup in its history.