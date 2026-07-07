2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Tuesday include Argentina-Egypt, Switzerland

The last two Round of 16 games will take place on Tuesday, July 7 with defending champions Argentina looking to advance when they face Egypt, and Switzerland trying to make their first quarterfinal since 1954 when they battle Colombia. The winners of these games will play each other in the quarterfinal. Argentina-Egypt kicks off at noon ET, while Colombia-Switzerland is scheduled for 4. If you want to get in on soccer betting and put in a parlay for Tuesday's games, you'll need to make sure to check the odds early.

We've built a World Cup parlay for Tuesday's games with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas, Martin Green, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Tuesday

Argentina-Egypt Over 2.5 goals (+104)

Switzerland to qualify for next round vs. Colombia (+134)

FanDuel parlay price: +377

Argentina-Egypt Over 2.5 goals

After getting a true scare against Cape Verde, Argentina should be more focused against Egypt. The defending champions scored at least two goals in each of their group stage games and even though they were stifled against Cape Verde, they still finished that contest with three goals. Egypt have at least one goal in each match this tournament, and I think we see Over 2.5 goals on Tuesday. You can even take both teams to score as an alternate bet here.

Switzerland to qualify for next round vs. Colombia

When I wrote about Switzerland as a potential dark horse contender worth betting on in this tournament, I had them playing either Portugal or Colombia in this match. The South American side have been in better form over the last few years and have plenty of prowess in attack, but Switzerland have grown into this World Cup. They were shaky early but look locked in now. Colombia have scored just two goals outside of their Uzbekistan match, so they aren't necessarily taking advantage of most of the chances they create. Meanwhile, Switzerland have found something in their attack with Johan Manzambi being inserted into the starting lineup. I like the European side to keep their World Cup going.