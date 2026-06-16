2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Tuesday include Argentina, France-Senegal

The reigning World Cup champions and runners-up will be in action on Tuesday, June 16 as both Argentina and France begin their 2026 campaigns. La Albiceleste take on Algeria in an evening encounter, while France battle Senegal in the opening contest of the day. Austria, Jordan, Iraq and Norway are also on display.

With plenty of heavyweights in action on Tuesday, we've put together a three-leg World Cup parlay with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for those interested in soccer betting and World Cup betting. You can get the latest soccer expert picks from Jon Eimer, Martin Green and others at SportsLine before locking in your wagers for Tuesday's games.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide, going 18-8 in his last 26 Champions League picks. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Tuesday

France-Senegal both teams to score

Argentina money line vs. Algeria

Austria-Jordan Under 2.5 goals

FanDuel parlay price: +503

France-Senegal both teams to score

France are among the top contenders to lift the World Cup trophy in 2026, having been to the final in 2018 and 2022. This is one of the top scoring units in the competition, highlighted by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and others. Senegal will have something to prove in this World Cup after controversy at the 2025 African Cup of Nations final, where the team walked off the pitch due to a VAR decision, returned to win the game 1-0 but was eventually deemed to have forfeited the contest due to the walkout. Sadio Mane is one of the world's top attackers and should be able to find a hole in France's defense. Both Eimer and Green see Over 2.5 goals hitting in this game, and I think Senegal get at least one of those goals.

Argentina money line vs. Algeria

It's possible Lionel Messi, who picked up an injury in MLS, sits this opener out. Argentina have experience and talent across the board, so even Messi's absence won't derail them as they attempt to win their fourth international trophy in succession. Algeria have been a tough out in World Cups but they have only made the Round of 16 once in their competitive history. Eimer believes Argentina "win this match in convincing fashion."

Austria-Jordan Under 2.5 goals

In their last nine international matches, Austria have conceded four total goals. They only allowed four in eight World Cup qualifying matches and have posted back-to-back clean sheets in their most recent friendlies ahead of the World Cup. On the flip side, Jordan have scored just one goal over their last two friendlies against Switzerland and Colombia, opponents who are more comparable to Austria than the likes of UEA, Kuwait and Iraq. I see Austria controlling this game from start to finish and keeping a clean sheet, so this will really come down to how much they wish to push forward.