2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Tuesday include England-Ghana, Portugal, Croatia

Four more big World Cup matches take place Tuesday, June 23, with Groups K and L taking to the pitch. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan kicks off the day at 1 p.m. ET followed by England vs. Ghana (4 p.m.), Panama vs. Croatia (7 p.m.) and Colombia vs. DR Congo (10 p.m.). Colombia leads Group K after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan while Portugal and DR Congo had a 1-1 draw in their opener. England is atop Group L after a 4-2 victory over Croatia while Ghana got a late 1-0 win over Panama.

If you're looking to get into soccer betting and World Cup betting, you should take a look at what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas and Martin Green are saying before locking in your wagers. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Tuesday

Portugal -1.5 vs. Uzbekistan (-164)

England -1.5 vs. Ghana (-154)

Panama Double Chance vs. Croatia (+140)

FanDuel parlay price: +537

Portugal -1.5 vs. Uzbekistan

Some of the bigger teams in this World Cup started things off on the wrong foot. Portugal are one of them. Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo despite being a sizable favorite in that opening match. They now face Uzbekistan, who fell 3-1 to Colombia in their opener. This is an ideal get-right spot for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., so we'll target Portugal winning by two or more goals to kick off Tuesday's action.

England -1.5 vs. Ghana

Ghana pulled off one of the more exciting wins of the early stages of this World Cup with a late goal in stoppage time to defeat Panama 1-0 in their opener. Ghana had possession for just 37% of the match along with eight total shots, but it was enough to get the win. That won't work against England, who scored four times over Croatia in their opener. England are favored to win Group L for a reason, and they should be able to cover this spread against Ghana considering they did so against a veteran Croatia side.

Panama Double Chance vs. Croatia



Croatia were largely dominated by England in their opener, a 4-2 loss where the British side answered quickly after each Croatian goal. Panama suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana, but Panama largely dominated the affair with a 63% time of possession edge and 11 shots to Ghana's eight. We'll look for Panama to pull off a bit of an upset here, and we'll hedge it a bit with a Double Chance wager (Panama win or draw).