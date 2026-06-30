2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Tuesday include France, Mexico

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage continues on Tuesday, June 30 with three more Round of 32 games, headlined by co-hosts Mexico taking on Ecuador in the primetime slot. Two-time finalists France will be in action against Sweden, while Norway and Ivory Coast will get things started for the day.

We've looked at the latest odds on FanDuel for Tuesday's games and put together a parlay with insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Matt Severance. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Tuesday

Ivory Coast-Norway Over 2.5 goals (-112)

France -1.5 vs. Sweden (-138)

Mexico to qualify for next round vs. Ecuador (-178)

FanDuel parlay price: +409

Ivory Coast-Norway Over 2.5 goals

Norway scored seven goals in the first two games of the group stage before pulling most of their top players against France, which drew some ire from fans. They'll need a convincing showing here to prove that was the right decision, so they could top this line all by themselves. Ivory Coast have been stellar in attack as well, scoring in every match during the group stage. They'll provide a good test for Norway's back line and if Erling Haaland clicks, the African side will have to push for goals to stay in the match.

France -1.5 vs. Sweden

There's no reason to take France on the money line to advance, so getting them on the spread is the best way to extract some value. This team has showed no signs of slowing down, and we saw Sweden get run off the pitch by the Netherlands in the group stage. SportsLine expert Martin Green is taking France against the spread, saying "France are the World Cup favorites, and they scored 3+ goals in all of their group stage matches, so Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense."

Mexico to qualify for next round vs. Ecuador



I highlighted why Mexico could be a strong team to back to make the Round of 16 and quarterfinal prior to the World Cup starting, and the biggest reason is El Tri will play this game (and the next one if they advance) in Mexico City. Ecuador showed some fight in their win over Germany to make the Round of 32 but I don't see them testing Mexico much. Factor in a racous Estadio Azteca crowd and I think we see Mexico prevail. SportsLine expert Matt Severance agrees, saying "Mexico looked dynamic in the group stage in winning each match and outscoring its foes 6-0 -- the only side still standing yet to concede."