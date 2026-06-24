2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Wednesday include Brazil, South Korea

The 2026 World Cup group stage enters the final round of matches on Wednesday, June 24 and it's a loaded schedule for soccer fans. There are six matches on Wednesday spanning Group A, B and C to determine which teams will automatically proceed to the knockout round and which two third-place teams will have to wait for the tiebreaker table.

Mexico have already won Group A, but the top spot in Group B and Group C will be on the line. Switzerland and Canada meet to decide the Group B winner, while Brazil can all but secure Group C with a win over Scotland, assuming Morocco do not absolutely demolish Haiti.

Before locking in your wagers for Wednesday's games, be sure to see what SportsLine experts Martin Green, Brad Thomas and Jon Eimer are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland money line vs. Canada (+135)

Brazil money line vs. Scotland (-280)

Korea Republic money line vs. South Africa (-145)

money line vs. (-145) Czechia double chance vs. Mexico (-125)

FanDuel parlay price: +869

Switzerland money line vs. Canada

Switzerland had a late lapse against Qatar in the opening match to complicate their quest to win Group B, but the European side can still accomplish that goal with a win over Canada. A draw would mean the top spot in Group B goes to the co-hosts thanks to goal differential. Canada have momentum, and getting Alphonso Davies back healthy helps, but Switzerland are the better team overall. They haven't quite clicked like you'd expect so far at the World Cup, but they have the experience and talent to take down Canada here.

Brazil money line vs. Scotland

This is an important match for Scotland as well. If they win or draw, they have a good chance to make the knockout round regardless of what Morocco do. Brazil's draw against Morocco might have surprised casual soccer fans but those who follow the game closely knew that was going to be a tight contest. The Selecao showed their prowess against Haiti, and while they may not look like the high-flying jogo bonito squads of years past, they are more compact in the middle of the pitch and have a stronger back line. I don't expect Brazil to have much trouble getting three points in this match.

Korea Republic money line vs. South Africa



You can make a strong case for South Korea being the best team in Group A even though Mexico have the top spot. It was an unfortunate bounce in that game that gave El Tri the 1-0 win, but South Korea were the better side analytically. They can ensure a spot in the Round of 32 with a victory, and while South Africa still have something to play for after drawing with Czechia, I don't see anything other than a South Korea win in this contest.

Czechia double chance vs. Mexico



Part of my thinking for this game is that Mexico are likely to rest a lot of their key players from the opening kickoff. They're also probably going to substitute a chunk of the players they do start at some point. On the flip side, Czechia are going to be desperate for a win. They'll have one eye on the South Korea-South Africa score to know where they stand, but they need three points here. Mexico will want to give the home crowd a good showing, but they know this isn't a battle to throw the kitchen sink at. Getting two results at this price point is worth it.