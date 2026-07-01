2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Wednesday include England, USA

The 2026 World Cup Round of 32 keeps rolling on as the calendar flips to July, and there are three more games on tap on Wednesday with the co-hosts United States taking the field in primetime against Bosnia and Herzegovina. England will get things started against DR Congo, and Belgium will be in action against Senegal in the late afternoon window.

Those interested in wagering on Wednesday's games should take a look at the parlay we've put together with odds from FanDuel and insights from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Wednesday

England -1.5 vs. DR Congo (-120)

Senegal double chance vs. Belgium (-155)

United States regular time money line vs. Bosnia (-280)

FanDuel parlay price: +309

England -1.5 vs. DR Congo

The knockout round games have been close. Every team is trying to avoid a major mistake, but we've seen some heroics with late goals and penalty shootouts already. Therefore, presenting any sort of spread pick is risky despite the clear talent gap between these sides. DR Congo have plenty of threats, but I don't see them slowing down an England team that has shown it can be dangerous in the final third. Green is taking England against the spread, saying "they've covered a 1.5-goal spread in two out of three games so far. They also covered a 1.5-goal spread in seven of their eight World Cup qualifiers. Going back further, The Three Lions have covered a 1.5-goal spread in 12 of their last 14 competitive matches."

Senegal double chance vs. Belgium

On paper, Belgium should win this match without much trouble. However, they have looked mediocre at best in this World Cup and needed a five-goal onslaught against New Zealand to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Senegal largely held their own against France and Norway before eventually pummeling Iraq, and I don't think their results necessarily show how talented or resilient they are. Belgium are in bad form, and that matters in a knockout game with pressure. Senegal double chance in regular time is a strong play.

USA money line in regular time vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

It's hard to find value in this match for USA, who started off the World Cup with a bang against Paraguay. The South American side just knocked off Germany, which shows how good the Americans are for putting four goals on them. Bosnia are scrappy and have shown moments of brilliance but they are unlikely to keep USA at bay for 90 minutes. Christian Pulisic being healthy is another boost. Give me the home team to get the job done without needing extra time or penalties. Green is more confident in USA, taking the Americans against the spread in this match.