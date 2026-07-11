2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for Saturday's quarterfinal matches include Argentina, Haaland

The last two quarterfinal matches for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday, July 11 with the winners meeting in the semifinals. Norway, one of the surprise teams of this tournament, will take on England in the first match of the day before defending champions Argentina look to continue their magical run when they tangle with Switzerland.

We've gone over the latest FanDuel odds for Norway vs. England and Argentina vs. Switzerland and built a parlay for Saturday. If you're looking for more picks, check out the insights from SportsLine experts Martin Green, Jon Eimer, Brad Thomas, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Saturday

Norway-England Over 2.5 goals

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Argentina to win in regular time vs. Switzerland

FanDuel parlay price: +353

Norway-England Over 2.5 goals

Both these teams have been machines when it comes to scoring goals. Norway have scored at least two in every game but one, and that was when they benched all their starters against France. England have also scored at least two goals in every game but one. This one isn't complicated.

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

This one is also not complicated. Haaland showed just how explosive he can be at any moment, scoring both of Norway's goals against Brazil after the 79th minute. He doesn't need much time or space to make his mark, and even with England's talented defenders throwing all they have at him, it's hard to ignore his track record. Haaland has scored in every game he has played in at this World Cup, and I expect that to continue Saturday.

Argentina to win in regular time vs. Switzerland

If you don't believe in destiny after Argentina's 3-2 win over Egypt in the Round of 16, you never will. La Albiceleste are the more talented team, but Switzerland might have more consistency defensively, and Argentina's back line has been shaky at times. Lionel Messi has been great and finally might be getting some help, as Argentina's secondary stars showed up in that comeback win. After a few scares against Cape Verde and Egypt, I think Argentina get their act together and get the job done against a solid Swiss side without much trouble.