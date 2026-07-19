2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for Spain vs. Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final

It'll be Spain and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, with history on the line for both teams. Spain could become the first country to win multiple World Cups since the turn of the century, having captured the title in 2010. Argentina could also achieve that feat while also becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Both fanbases will be eager to see their team take the pitch on Sunday, and we've looked at the latest takes from SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brad Thomas, Matt Severance and Brandt Sutton to build a parlay using FanDuel odds for the World Cup final. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Sunday

Spain-Argentina Under 2.5 goals

Lionel Messi anytime assist, including extra time

Argentina to lift the Cup

FanDuel parlay price: +874

Spain-Argentina Under 2.5 goals

Spain have only conceded one goal in this tournament, and that was largely a matter of the back line losing track of Belgium's Charles de Ketelaere as he ventured offside before stepping back on. Argentina have a knack for finding goals at the perfect time, and another improbable comeback against England is hard to ignore. Severance is backing Under 2.5 goals, noting finals tend to be low scoring and this one doesn't involve France.

Lionel Messi anytime assist including extra time

After scoring eight goals through the first five matches of this campaign, including a timely equalizer against Egypt, Messi hasn't found the back of the net in Argentina's last two games. However, he does have four assists in the last three matches after having none in the first four games. Argentina's supporting players are rising to the occasion, and Messi is happy to give them their chance to shine. In a game where goals will be at a premium, he's still the ultimate difference maker.

Argentina to lift the Cup

Green has Spain on the money line, noting they "are on a six-game winning streak, and they'll be full of confidence after absolutely dominating France in the semifinals." And if you were to take this matchup at face value, you'd say Spain probably have the more balanced roster. However, it's impossible to ignore Argentina's knockout run. Extra time winner against Cape Verde and Switzerland. Coming back from deficits against Egypt and England. Nine of Argentina's 11 goals in the knockout round have come after the 78th minute.

This team never quits and has continued to pull rabbits out of the hat to the point where it becomes expected. Spain can defend for 89 minutes and all Argentina need is one opening to make them pay. The goal of this group was to win one international trophy for Messi, and now they're 90 minutes and change away from winning four international trophies in a row. You couldn't write a better movie if you tried, and Spain will do everything they can to sour the end of this Argentina run. But they don't have Messi or Argentina's magic. Give me La Albiceleste to get the job done once again.