2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for Spain vs. Belgium in Friday's quarterfinal match

Pre-tournament favorites Spain will look to make the semifinals when they face Belgium on Friday, July 10 in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Cup. Spain have yet to allow a goal in this tournament and have started getting their act together after a scoreless draw to open the campaign against Cape Verde. Belgium looked out of sorts for most of the tournament but have started to round into form with a comeback win over Senegal in the Round of 32 and a 4-1 demolition of the United States in the Round of 16.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance, Brandt Sutton and Brad Thomas have provided their insights for this contest and we've put together a same-game parlay for the match with odds from FanDuel. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Friday

Spain-Belgium Under 2.5 goals

Both teams to score - No

Spain money line in regular time

FanDuel parlay price: +259

Spain-Belgium Under 2.5 goals

As mentioned earlier, Spain have not allowed a goal yet. We can debate the quality of their opposition but Uruguay, Austria and Portugal are no slouches. For as much attention as Spain's offensive threats get, their defense looks unbreakable. Belgium have largely been solid on the back end, and that was on display against USA. The Americans couldn't put together anything in open play. I see this game being a low-scoring affair.

Both teams to score - No

Even though Belgium have been putting in goals regularly of late, I don't see them having much success against Spain. Five goals against New Zealand doesn't prove much, and the USA gifted Belgium two of the four goals in that contest. A rare sign of life against Senegal is a bit fluky too, and I think Spain's track record defensively has been more consistent. I see La Furia Roja controlling possession in this game and not letting Belgium have too many chances at a goal.

Spain money line in regular time

There's little value on taking Spain to advance outright, but grabbing them on the regular-time money line provides a bit of a boost. If this plays out as a low-scoring game where possession is at a premium, that plays to Spain's style more than Belgium's. If I had to pick one side to find a late winner, I'll take the one with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.