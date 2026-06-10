2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Top props, best bets for United States by proven soccer expert

For just the second time, the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will play host to the World Cup. The U.S. last hosted the event in 1994, and 77% of all World Cup host nations have reached at least the quarterfinals. Since placing third at the 1930 World Cup, the closest the Americans have come to reaching the finals was in 2002 when they made it to the quarterfinals and finished eighth overall. They have reached the Round of 16 the last three times they have qualified for the World Cup, pacing 14th in 2022. Among the host nations, the USA are +6000, with Mexico at +5500 and Canada at +22500.

Spain are the slight +450 favorites in the 2026 World Cup odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, followed closely by France at +500. In addition to those World Cup futures, bettors can also make World Cup prop bets on who will top the USMNT in scoring for the tournament, with Christian Pulisic (+340) the favorite, followed by Folarin Balogun (+380). Before locking in any 2026 World Cup USA futures bets, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup from all sides and released his picks, predictions and futures bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's USMNT World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2026 USMNT futures picks

One thing we can give away: Eimer is backing the USMNT to Reach the Round of 16 (-115, 1 unit) as the Americans have reached the Round of 16 in three of the last four World Cups. They also reached the Round of 16 the last time they hosted the event in 1994. The 2018 team did not qualify for the World Cup, which was held in Russia.

"While I am well known for talking poorly about the USA squad, I will say that even with all the problems we have going into this World Cup, we do have a squad that I truly believe is good enough to advance at least to the round of 16," Eimer told SportsLine. "Let's say I'm right about USA finishing second - that means they would play the second-place finisher of Group G in the round of 32. That is most likely going to be Egypt.

"Egypt is a solid squad, but I believe that USMNT with the home-field motivation and advantage, will be able to take down a formidable side, punching their ticket to the round of 16. Also, if I'm wrong and USA wins the group, their round of 32 opponent will be the third place finisher from group A, E, H, I or J, all which I see USA being able to beat." See the rest of Eimer's USMNT bets here.

How to make 2026 World Cup picks

Eimer has locked in his USA 2026 World Cup best bets, as part of three top futures plays. He's also high on a top goal scorer priced at nearly +2000 to "find goals outside of the box" that could shock the competition. You can only see his 2026 World Cup USMNT predictions here.

So how will the USMNT do at the 2026 World Cup, and which huge longshot goal scorer could make a difference at the competition? Check out the soccer odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2026 World Cup odds

(via FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change)

See full World Cup picks at SportsLine.

Spain +450

France +500

England +650

Portugal +800

Brazil +850

Argentina +1000

Germany +1300

Netherlands +1600

Belgium +2200

Norway +3300

Colombia +3500

Japan +4000

Morocco +5000

Mexico +6000

USA +6000

Uruguay +6000

Croatia +6500

Switzerland +6500

Türkiye +7500

Ecuador +8000

Austria +10000

Ivory Coast +15000

Sweden +15000

Canada +17500

Senegal +17500

Scotland +17500

Paraguay +20000

Algeria +25000

Egypt +30000

Ghana +40000

Czechia +40000

Bosnia & Herzegovina +40000

South Korea +50000

Iran +75000

Tunisia +150000

Australia +150000

DR Congo +200000

Cape Verde +250000

Uzbekistan +250000

Panama +250000

Curacao +250000

Haiti +250000

Qatar +250000

Saudi Arabia +250000

Iraq +250000

New Zealand +250000

Jordan +250000

South Africa +250000