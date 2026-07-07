2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Argentina-Egypt, Switzerland-Colombia on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday with the last two matches of the Round of 16. Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on Egypt at noon ET and then Switzerland vs. Colombia kicks off at noon ET. Argentina are defending world champions, but they were given a fright by Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. Messi and Argentina needed extra time to knock off the African nation with a population of roughly 500,000 by a final score of 3-2. Now they'll take on another AFCON representative in Mo Salah and Egypt. Argentina are -800 to advance to the quarterfinals in the latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, but SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is extracting value by backing Argentina -1.5 for a +100 payout.

Meanwhile, fellow SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer provided a pair of 2026 World Cup picks for our Tuesday soccer best bets. Both World Cup predictions come from the Switzerland vs. Colombia match. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Additionally, he's on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks entering Tuesday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Tuesday

Argentina vs. Egypt: Argentina -1.5 (+100)

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (-118)

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Breel Embolo to score or assist (+170)

Argentina vs. Egypt: Argentina -1.5 (+100)

"Argentina has scored 2+ goals in 10 straight World Cup matches, and Lionel Messi has found the back of the net in each of his past eight appearances at the World Cup. Egypt has conceded 1+ goals in eight straight and 10 of 11 World Cup games all-time," Sutton said. "Argentina got a scare in the last round against Cabo Verde, so I expect Messi and Co. to come out with a vengeance and pull away from an Egypt team that is making its first-ever Round of 16 appearance."

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (-118)

"Colombia have been a frustrating team so far. They are winning but not by as much as they should be. Their last three matches have seen only two combined goals with two 1-0 wins and a nil-nil draw," Eimer said. "This team has been dominating the physical match but they're missing too many chances. They will be pressed by Switzerland and will be forced to press, and I expect goals."

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Breel Embolo to score or assist (+170)

"Switzerland have been a bit of a unique team in this competition. This is a side who everyone expected to play an extremely deep backline and grind matches for cagey 1-0 victories like the Swiss of old. The thing is though, we just haven't seen that at all from them," Eimer said. "Switzerland have really transitioned into an attacking nation with standout players like Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi really showing up. I expect them to continue to press."