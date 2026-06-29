2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco on Monday

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage kicks into high gear on Monday with three must-see matches. Brazil vs. Japan gets things going at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Germany vs. Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. and Netherlands vs. Morocco at 9 p.m. The Netherlands are seeking to win a knockout round game in their fourth straight World Cup, while Morocco are pursuing their third straight World Cup victory for the first time ever. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Netherlands are +125 money line favorites, while Morocco is priced at +250, and a draw at +200. However, SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton favors Over 2.5 goals in his Morocco vs. Netherlands prediction, expecting a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair.

For Germany vs. Paraguay, European soccer insider Martin Green is predicting Germany to secure a comfortable victory, backing the Germans -1.5. Green has also locked in a best bet for Brazil vs. Japan. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Monday

Brazil vs. Japan: Brazil -0.75

Germany vs. Paraguay: Germany -1.5

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Japan: Brazil -0.75 (-110)

"The Seleção should be full of confidence after beating Haiti 3-0 and Scotland 3-0 in their last two games," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Vinícius Júnior is on fire right now, and he could cause problems for Japan's defense. Japan were unbeaten in the group stage, but they could struggle to compete with Brazil's rampant attack in this game. They've never previously won a World Cup knockout stage match, so this could be the end of the road for Japan."

Germany vs. Paraguay: Germany -1.5

"Germany's attackers dazzled during the group stage, firing in 10 goals in three games," Green pointed out. "Deniz Undav scored three goals and provided two assists, despite starting all three games on the bench. Havertz scored twice against Curaçao, while Musiala and Leroy Sané were also on target in the group stage. They should be fired up for this game, and they have enough quality to beat Paraguay. When facing a stout, well-drilled defense, you need creative geniuses, and Germany have them in abundance."

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals

"This is arguably the best matchup in the Round of 32," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "Both teams have yet to lose in this competition, and I'm expecting we'll be treated to a back-and-forth affair on Monday. The Netherlands have been prolific in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in three games, but they've also conceded at least one goal in each match. Morocco are disciplined defensively, but I think the Atlas Lions will have a tough time keeping the Netherlands at bay, which I why I'm backing Over 2.5 goals at plus-money."