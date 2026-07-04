2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Canada-Morocco, France-Paraguay on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 begins with a two-match slate on Saturday, as co-host Canada faces Morocco at 1 p.m. ET before France faces Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET. Canada is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, while Morocco is looking to get back there for the second time in a row. Saturday's World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have Morocco priced at -130 to win in regulation and -300 to advance. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Morocco to win on the 90-minute moneyline.

In the second match of the day, France tries to stay on track for a third consecutive trip to the World Cup final. It is a heavy -1800 favorite to advance against Paraguay, which stunned Germany in penalties in the Round of 64. Green is backing France to cover the -1.75 goal spread. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Saturday

Morocco vs. Canada: Morocco to win (-130)

Morocco vs. Canada: Morocco Over 1.5 goals (-130)

France vs. Paraguay: France -1.75 (-125)

Morocco vs. Canada: Morocco to win (-130)

"Morocco are on a long unbeaten streak, and these players know how to grind out results in big games," SportsLine expert Martin Green said. "They did well to get past the Netherlands in the previous round, so they should be full of confidence right now. Canada aren't playing on home soil anymore, so this could be the end of the road for them. They deserve a great deal of credit for getting this far, but Morocco have enough quality to beat them in Houston this weekend. It's unlikely to be a high-scoring game, as the Moroccans are solid in defense, and the Atlas Lions should edge it."

Morocco vs. Canada: Morocco Over 1.5 goals (-130)

"Morocco are the better team here and to be honest it's not even close," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer said. "They managed to take down the big dogs of Netherlands in a grueling penalty kick shootout and before that draw against Brazil in tremendous fashion. Their attack led Ismael Saibari, Azzedine Ounahi and and Brahim Diaz will overwhelm this Canadian backline that has struggled to keep up with the pace of play by these more physical sides. Morocco are the better team here, and Canada's dream World Cup will fall to an end in this match."

France vs. Paraguay: France -1.75 (-125)

"France should be far too strong for Paraguay," Green said. "They've won all four of their World Cup games by convincing margins – 3-1 against Senegal, 3-0 against Iraq, 4-1 against Norway, and then 3-0 against Sweden in the Round of 32. That means they've scored at least three goals in every game so far, and they've only conceded 0.5 goals per game on average. Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé are in magnificent form right now, so France should win this by at least two goals."