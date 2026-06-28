2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Canada vs. South Africa on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage begins with co-host Canada facing South Africa on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Both teams have reached this stage of the tournament for the first time, and Canada is making more history as the first host nation to play a match outside of its own borders. Canada scored eight goals and racked up 21 shots on target in three group-stage matches, but a loss to Switzerland ended a 10-match unbeaten run. The 2026 World Cup odds have Canada priced as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the three-way moneyline and -300 to advance.

Canada's Jonathan David is +165 to score a goal after he netted a hat trick against Qatar in the group stage. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is taking David to score on Sunday against South Africa. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Sunday

Canada to win and Under 4.5 goals vs. South Africa (-110)

Jonathan David to score (+165)

Canada to win and Under 4.5 goals vs. South Africa (-110)

"South Africa and Canada will battle for a place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The South Africans finished second in Group A after clinching a shock 1-0 win against South Korea earlier this week. They were on an eight-game winless streak, so they were heavy underdogs for that game, but Thapelo Maseko's strike earned them a famous victory. Canada ended up second in Group B after losing 2-1 to Switzerland on Wednesday. That was a disappointing result, but the Canadians can be proud of their performance. They scored eight goals in three group stage games, which suggests that they have enough firepower to get the better of South Africa in this game."

Canada vs. South Africa: Jonathan David to score (+165)

"Jonathan David, and Promise David were excellent during the group stage, while the likes of Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar offered pace and creativity on the flanks," Green said. "Davies may play some part in Canada's game against South Africa, but nothing is guaranteed. Either way, the CanMNT should have enough weapons to cause problems for a South Africa defense that occasionally looked shaky during the group stage. If the CanMNT can get the ball to Jonathan David and Larin in the right areas, they should grind out a win in this match."