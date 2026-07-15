2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Argentina in semifinals on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals conclude on Wednesday with England vs. Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and Spain will take on the winner in the World Cup final on Sunday, while the loser will go on to battle France in the third-place game on Saturday. This is the fifth time that these two nations with a complicated history off the pitch have met in the World Cup and the series is tied 2-2. However, this will be the first time that England and Argentina have met beyond the quarterfinals and the stakes for the rubber match are higher than ever. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England -126 favorites to advance and Argentina as +114 underdogs.

The over/under is 2.5 goals and with attackers like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham on the pitch, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing the Over on Wednesday. Fellow SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has also supplied a pair of picks for our Wednesday best bets, including Harry Kane to score a goal (+145). Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Argentina vs. England

England vs. Argentina: Harry Kane to score a goal (+145)

England vs. Argentina: Over 2.5 goals scored (+148)

England vs. Argentina: England to advance (-126)

England vs. Argentina: Harry Kane to score a goal (+145)

"Kane drew a blank in England's last match, but he still has six goals in six games at this tournament. He's coming off a record-breaking season, which saw him score 61 goals and win the European Golden Shoe. Kane will relish the chance to take on Romero and Lisandro Martínez," Green said. "The former is often caught out of position, while the latter is just too small to challenge Kane in the air. If he gets the right service, England's captain should find the back of the net in this game. He has 11 goals in his last 12 knockout stage matches at major tournaments, so +145 is an attractive price."

England vs. Argentina: Over 2.5 goals scored (+148)

"This is a game that everyone and their mother is screaming is going to be a low scoring draw. The idea that both teams are going to be so petrified of making a mistake and conceding early is fueling the under 2.5 goal market with the under being heavily juiced," Eimer said. "I completely understand that argument and feel as though it's valid, but it's not how I view this match. Both teams have been horrendous defensively over the knockout rounds. While there will be a fear to press, I believe that both teams will be able to unlock each others defensive, and find goals."

England vs. Argentina: England to advance (-126)

"This is a game that could easily go to extra time. La Albiceleste have more attacking options than England, but the Three Lions can bring on midfielders like Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze to mix things up, potentially giving them more energy as the game wears on," Green said. "That proved decisive for England against Norway, as Rogers played a key role in Bellingham's winning goal, and it could make the difference again when they face Argentina."