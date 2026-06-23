2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for England-Ghana, Panama-Croatia on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday with Group K and Group L action and every day there are hundreds of World Cup betting options available at FanDuel Sportsbook. The action begins and ends with Group K matchups, as Portugal vs. Uzbekistan kicks off at 1 p.m. ET while Colombia vs. DR Congo is at 10 p.m. ET. A pair of Group L matches will take place in between, with England vs. Ghana set for 4 p.m. ET and Panama vs. Croatia at 7 p.m. ET. After a two-goal win over Croatia to open their World Cup 2026, SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing England to win by two or more goals again, with the latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel pricing England at -166 for another multi-goal win.

Then in Panama vs. Croatia, fellow SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is banking on Croatia to score two goals or more in the match. The Croatians were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and finished third in 2022, and they scored twice in a loss against mighty England to open World Cup 2026. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Tuesday

England vs. Ghana: England -1.5 (-166)

Panama vs. Croatia: Croatia Over 1.5 goals scored (-166)



Colombia vs. DR Congo: Luis Diaz to score or assist (+100)

England vs. Ghana: England -1.5 (-166)

"I'm still not impressed with Ghana, even after their 1-0 win over Panama. They created just 1.25 xG, but 0.97 of that came from Caleb Yirenkyi's go-ahead goal. That means Ghana created only 0.28 xG throughout the rest of the match," Thomas said. "Now they have to deal with an insane England team that just undressed Croatia 4-2. England's attack is dangerous, and if Ghana have as many defensive issues against England as they did against Panama, they are in for a long night."

Panama vs. Croatia: Croatia Over 1.5 goals scored (-166)

"Croatia's 4-2 defeat to England was arguably the most entertaining game of the tournament so far. Captain Luka Modrić gave away a stupid penalty in the early stages of the match, as he accidentally wiped out England winger Noni Madueke," Green said. "That was disappointing for Croatia, but the forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday."

Colombia vs. DR Congo: Luis Diaz to score or assist (+100)

"While (Colombia) won 3-1 (against Uzbekistan), it wouldn't have been unrealistic to see a scoreline closer to 4-1 or 5-1 with all the chances they had," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The midfield moved the ball effortlessly to their strikers as they dismantled Uzbekistan. Luis Diaz continues to be a standout player for both club and country, and this is a team that will not shy away from pushing for goals regardless of their opponent."