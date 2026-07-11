2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for England-Norway, Argentina-Switzerland on Saturday

The World Cup 2026 quarterfinals conclude with two thrilling matches on Saturday night, as England faces Norway at 5 p.m. ET before Argentina faces Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. England overcame a man disadvantage and a hostile crowd in its 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16, reaching its fifth straight major tournament quarterfinal. The Three Lions, who have not won the World Cup since 1966, are -110 favorites to win in regulation and -200 to advance to the semifinals.

SportsLine's Matt Severance is backing England to win in regulation at -110. Additionally, SportsLine's Martin Green is taking Argentina's Lionel Messi to score (-105) in the nightcap. Argentina is -145 to win in 90 minutes and -300 to advance. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Saturday

England vs. Norway: England to win (-110)

England vs. Norway: Over 2.5 goals (-140)

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Lionel Messi to score (-105)

England vs. Norway: England to win (-110)

"Like many Americans, I have become a huge fan of Erling Haaland and Norway in particular," SportsLine's Matt Severance said. "Obviously I knew Haaland but never watched him this frequently. Amazing player. And that Viking Row thing. Wonderful. So while Haaland may steal this himself, England is the better overall club. The Three Lions are unbeaten in all 13 competitive matches under Thomas Tuchel (12W, 1D) and had the audacity to win at Estadio Azteca last time out. Playing in Miami will feel like Boise compared."

England vs. Norway: Over 2.5 goals (-140)

"Both teams will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's clash after stunning results in the Round of 16. England is coming off a classic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca, while Norway pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Brazil," SportsLine's Brandt Sutton said. "Over 2.5 goals have been scored in all five of Norway's matches at the World Cup, and the Three Lions have scored two or more goals in four of their five fixtures in this competition. I expect we'll see another entertaining affair with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on the pitch, so I'm backing the Over in this one."

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Lionel Messi to score (-105)

"Argentina looked imperious in the group stage, with Messi in devastating form," SportsLine's Martin Green said. "He scored a hat trick in their 3-0 win over Algeria and added two more goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria, before coming off the bench to curl in a free kick in a 3-1 win over Jordan. The composure they showed during the group stage has been replaced by chaos in the knockout rounds, but Messi keeps finding a way to bail them out."