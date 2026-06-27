2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Panama, Argentina vs. Jordan on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup continues with a six-match slate on Saturday, as the group stage concludes with multiple enticing matches. England faces Panama in the first time slot of the day at 5 p.m. ET, as England battles for first place in Group L. The Three Lions are coming off a surprising 0-0 draw against Ghana, while Panama is eyeing its first World Cup point following a pair of losses. Panama has yet to score in this World Cup, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing England to win to nil (-120) with his World Cup best bets on Saturday.

Later in the day, Portugal face Colombia at 7:30 p.m. ET and Argentina face Jordan at 10 p.m. ET. Portugal is a -115 favorite, while Argentina is a -600 favorite. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed best bets for both of those matches. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Saturday

England vs. Panama: England to win to nil (-120)

Portugal vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (+100)

Argentina vs. Jordan: Argentina to win to nil (-138)

England to win to nil vs. Panama (-120)

"It all points to a relatively comfortable win for England," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They just need to rediscover the free-flowing football they played in the second half of their game against Croatia. If they play anywhere close to their potential, they should win this one by at least two clear goals."

Portugal vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (+100)

"Portugal came out against Uzbekistan and were able to finally show the world their goal-scoring prowess," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "While Uzbekistan is far from Colombia in skill, they goals regardless will help share some confidence and get some of the bad press off their shoulders that they have been dealing with over the last couple weeks. I expect this game to be close, but I also expect goals here. Portugal's midfield is amazing but if you break through them, their defense struggles. Look for the big names to have yet another big game in this matchup."

Argentina to win to nil vs. Jordan (-138)

"Argentina are best priced at -500 to win this match, so we'll need to dig deeper to unlock value," Green said. "Neither team will be particularly motivated, as Argentina will already be looking ahead to the knockout stage, while Jordan's elimination was confirmed following their 2-1 defeat to Algeria earlier this week. However, Argentina's reserves will be keen to impress Scaloni if they're given a chance in this game, and they should easily outclass a technically limited Jordan team. They should win by a couple of goals, and they also look perfectly capable of keeping a clean sheet, as they'll probably dominate possession in this match."