2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Belgium-Egypt, Iran-New Zealand on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Monday with four matches, culminating with Iran vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Iran and New Zealand are part of Group G, which also features Belgium and Egypt, who will square off earlier in the day. With Belgium and Egypt the favorites to advance from this group, Monday's match between Iran and New Zealand will go a long way if one team is able to secure all three points. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Iran are -110 money line favorites (risk $110 to win $100), and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Iran to secure the win, saying, "Iran are unlikely to go deep into this tournament, but they have dangerous forwards like Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Mohammad Mohebi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, and Dennis Eckert in their ranks."

For Belgium vs. Egypt at 3 p.m. ET, soccer insider Jon Eimer is backing Belgium Over 1.5 total team goals at -130 odds. "Egypt's backline and midfield tend to struggle to find synergy in these big matches," Eimer told SportsLine. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Monday

Spain vs. Cabo Verde: Spain -2.5

Belgium vs. Egypt: Belgium Over 1.5 total team goals

Iran vs. New Zealand: Iran to win

Spain vs. Cabo Verde: Spain -2.5

"Spain are the joint favorites to win the World Cup alongside France, and are favored to have the most goals scored in the World Cup," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Just look at this squad; they are world-class from front to back. Even if this squad rotates, I have them winning this by 3+ goals. Mike Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres are going to run over this group, and when Lamine Yamal is fit, expect him to run rampant as well. Spain might win this by 5+ goals."

Belgium vs. Egypt: Belgium Over 1.5 total team goals

"This is a Bealgium team that has shifted their mindset and brought up new young talent who have really found their form over the last year," Eimer pointed out. "This is an Egypt team that has an explosive attack, but frankly, they fall off massively defensively. They are led by two stars in Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush, who will carry the bulk of the pressure by this squad, but by themselves, I don't think they'll be enough to go far in this competition. Salah and Marmoush do not have the kind of delivery service they are used to in domestic play, as Egypt's backline and midfield tend to struggle to find synergy in these big matches."

Iran vs. New Zealand: Iran to win

"Iran moved up to No. 20 in the FIFA world rankings after sweeping their opponents aside in the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign," European soccer expert Martin Green said. "They're unlikely to go deep into this tournament, but they have dangerous forwards like Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Mohammad Mohebi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, and Dennis Eckert in their ranks. That should leave them with enough firepower to beat this limited New Zealand team. The Kiwis are No. 85 in the world rankings, which highlights the gulf in quality between these teams."