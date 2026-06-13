2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Brazil-Morocco, Australia-Turkiye on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday with several must-see matchups, including a star-studded clash between Brazil and Morocco at 6 p.m. ET. Brazil has won the World Cup five times in its illustrious history, more than any other nation. Morocco made a surprising run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup and will look to duplicate that success, starting with a match against Brazil. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Brazilians enter Saturday's showdown as the -150 money line favorites (risk $150 to win $100). The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, and SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing the Over at +102. "Over 2.5 goals have been scored in each of Brazil's past four games, while Morocco scored two or more goals in four of their seven matches in the Africa Cup of Nations," Sutton said.

For Australia vs. Turkey at 12 a.m. ET, European soccer expert Martin Green is backing Turkey to win. "Australia will fight for every ball, but Turkey looks much more technically astute in possession, and they could outclass their opponents," Green said. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Saturday

Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5

Brazil vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals

Turkey vs. Australia: Turkey money line

Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5

"Switzerland should outclass Qatar when the teams clash in California," Green told SportsLine. "The Swiss are unbeaten since November 2024 in competitive matches, and they cruised through their qualifying campaign. By contrast, the Qataris have recently lost to Palestine, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of Ireland, so they could struggle against elite players like Granit Xhaka, Gregor Kobel, and Johan Manzambi."

Brazil vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals

"Over 2.5 goals have been scored in each of Brazil's past four games, while Morocco scored two or more goals in four of their seven matches in the Africa Cup of Nations," Sutton pointed out. "Brazil's backline has also been leaky leading up to the World Cup, giving up at least one goal in each of their past five fixtures. This makes for a perfect recipe for Over 2.5 goals in what should be an extremely entertaining affair."

Turkiye vs. Australia: Turkey to win

"Turkiye will have a great opportunity to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign when they face Australia," Green said. "The Turks have elite players like Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu in their ranks. They look vastly superior to the Socceroos, who lack quality in every department. Australia will fight for every ball, but Turkey looks much more technically astute in possession, and they could outclass their opponents."