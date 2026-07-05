2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup continues with two more Round of 16 matches on Sunday: Brazil vs. Norway (4 p.m. ET) and England vs. Mexico (8 p.m. ET). Five-time World Cup champion Brazil is facing a Norway side that is coming off its first-ever knockout round victory. Brazil is a -125 favorite to win in regulation and a -270 favorite to advance. However, SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Norway to qualify for the quarterfinals at +210.

In the second match of the day, England faces Mexico in a highly anticipated match. England heads to Mexico City for this match, but England is still a slight -138 favorite to advance. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing England's Harry Kane to score a goal at +135 odds. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Sunday

Brazil vs. Norway: Norway to qualify (+175)

England vs. Mexico: Mexico win or draw (-135)

England vs. Mexico: Harry Kane to score (+135)

Brazil vs. Norway: Norway to qualify (+175)

"(Erling) Haaland is inevitable. The Brazil gameplan will be to attempt to suffocate him with pressure and stop the viking from doing what he's been able to do against pretty much everyone, and that's score goals," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer said. "Haaland and Odegaard's linkup play in this World Cup has been incredible. This is a team that knows only one style of play and that's attack. They will not be intimidated by the big names on the Brazilian roster, and their manager won't change a thing. The gameplan is simple: go score some goals. I'm expecting this to be one of the more exciting round of 16 matches, with two colossal giants clashing on the pitch with what should be a match full of goals and fast playing footy."

England vs. Mexico: Mexico to win or draw (-135)

"This is easily my most anticipated game of the tournament thus far to reach the quarters," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "England was my pick to win the World Cup entering the event but now I don't think so having to play in the cauldron that is Estadio Azteca -- and lucky to even advance past the DR Congo in the Round of 32 due to some Harry Kane magic. That building in Mexico City opened in 1966. Mexico has lost just twice in it. That's insane. I simply want a regulation draw and then enjoy extra time as a fan with that +0.25 having cashed (then I'll root for the Three Lions)."

England vs. Mexico: Harry Kane to score (+135)

"Kane has scored a goal every 71 minutes at this tournament, and he'll be unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico, so backing him to score looks appealing," SportsLine expert Martin Green said. "It's rare to find odds of +180 on such a prolific forward to find the back of the net, even when playing against such a stout defense, so that looks like a strong option."