2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for France vs. Spain in semifinals on Tuesday

There are only four teams remaining in the 2026 World Cup. The first of two semifinals will pit France vs. Spain on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the 39th all-time meeting between the two nations. Spain holds an 18-13-7 advantage in the series and defeated France in the Euro 2024 finals and 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals. However, France has the chance to become the first nation in history to make the World Cup final three times in a row with a victory. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list France as -152 favorites to advance, while Spain are +126 underdogs.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is seeking a little more value from France by backing Les Bleus to win in regulation (+135). He's also providing a Spain vs France prop for our Tuesday World Cup best bets and one of our other soccer experts Martin Green is banking on both teams to score. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for France vs. Spain

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation (+135)

France vs. Spain: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist (+140)

France vs. Spain: Both teams to score (-158)

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation (+135)

"France have been the favorites for the entirety of this World Cup and I don't see that changing as we get to the semi-finals. Spain have been fantastic, especially defensively, but they still have yet to find true consistency. They also haven't played an attack near as strong as France yet in this competition," Eimer said. "Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are the best front three on the planet, and they will not slow down against Spain. I expect them to break through, and while it won't be easy, I expect them to advance in regulation. "

France vs. Spain: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist (+140)

"We've been talking about this all summer long but Mbappe, Dembele, Olise are the best attacking three in the competition and it's not even close. Their depth on the bench is unprecedented with players like Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki available as well," Eimer said. "This is a team that doesn't need possession, they don't need a million passes, they need their opponent to make a single mistake and they will take advantage of it. You can't lose focus for a second against France, or you will be lost."

France vs. Spain: Both teams to score (-158)

"France's forwards are on fire right now. They've scored 2.67 goals per game at the 2026 World Cup, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Spain's defense began the tournament with five consecutive clean sheets, but they finally conceded in a 2-1 win against Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday," Green said. "It's hard to see them keeping Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, and Bradley Barcola at bay for 90 minutes, so a bet on both teams to score looks great."