2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Haiti-Morocco, Mexico-Czechia on Wednesday

There are six 2026 World Cup matches on Wednesday as Groups A, B and C all conclude pool play, and the compressed schedule leaves you with hundreds of World Cup betting options at FanDuel Sportsbook. Two of the hosting nations will be in action today, with the top spot in Group B on the line in Canada vs. Switzerland, and Mexico likely to rotate their squad after already wrapping up Group A ahead of a match with Czechia. The latest 2026 World Cup odds still list Mexico as -110 favorites, while Czechia are +270 underdogs, and a draw is +280. However, SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas favors Under 2.5 goals as his Mexico vs. Czechia pick, with Mexico not needing to force the issue.

Meanwhile, Morocco was a semifinalist at the 2022 World Cup and can secure a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Haiti, who has already been eliminated. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer expects Morocco to pour it on in order to make up the goal difference on Brazil to win Group C, which is why he's backing them to score three or more goals for a plus-money payout (+102). According to the latest Morocco vs. Haiti odds, Morocco are -600 money line favorites, while Haiti are priced at +1600. There's also a Canada vs. Switzerland pick from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Wednesday

Canada vs. Switzerland: Switzerland draw no bet (-170)

Morocco vs. Haiti: Morocco Over 2.5 goals scored (+102)



Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 goals scored (-120)

Canada vs. Switzerland: Switzerland draw no bet (-170)

"This game will decide who wins Group B. Canada and Switzerland have both taken four points from two games so far, but the Canadians have a superior goal difference. That means the Swiss will only finish first if they win this game. They should have enough quality to beat Canada," Green said. "Switzerland could only draw 1-1 with Qatar in their opener, despite dominating that game, but they thumped Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on Matchday 2. Johan Manzambi was phenomenal in that game, and he could put Canada to the sword."

Morocco vs. Haiti: Morocco Over 2.5 goals scored (+102)

"The winner of the (Group B) will be determined by which team can outscore their final opponent by more. Morocco will be incentivized not just to win this match, but to put in as many goals as humanly possible," Eimer said. "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes, and their strikers Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible."

Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 goals scored (-120)

"Mexico are through to the next round, and they still get the benefit of playing another match on home soil. Now they face a slow Czechia side that, at times, has looked a little out of shape. To me, this is pretty straightforward. Mexico should win this match, or at the very least walk away with a point," Thomas said. "I also have a hard time seeing this being anything other than a two-goal maximum game. You have to take the under here, whether you like betting unders or not. It's a clear situational spot. Mexico don't need to force the issue, but the players who do get minutes will still want to make a strong impression and push for a bigger role moving forward."