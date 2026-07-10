2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Spain vs. Belgium in quarterfinals on Friday

The World Cup 2026 quarterfinals continue on Friday with Spain vs. Belgium, pitting an unstoppable offense with an impenetrable defense based on recent results. Spain haven't allowed a goal in any of their five 2026 World Cup games, while Belgium have scored at least three goals in three straight games, averaging four goals per contest over that span, so one of these trends is about to drastically change. Spain vs. Belgium is at 3 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has locked in a pair of Friday World Cup best bets for Belgium vs. Spain, backing Spain to win on the 90-minute money line at -165 odds. Spain is 4-1-0 in the World Cup 2026, including winning four straight. "Spain should be too strong for Belgium in this game," Green said. "La Roja are currently on a 36-game unbeaten streak, and they haven't conceded a single goal at this tournament."

Green is also backing Under 2.5 total goals at +110 odds. Green notes three of five Spain games have gone Under 2.5 in the 2026 World Cup. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist at -135 odds. Spain are -355 favorites (risk $355 to win $100) to advance, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Belgium as +270 underdogs. On the 90-minute money line, Belgium are +960 underdogs and a draw priced at +290. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Friday

Spain vs. Belgium: Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Spain to win on 90-minute money line (-165)

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, to score or assist (-135)

Spain vs. Belgium: Under 2.5 goals (+110)

"Spain's defense has been impeccable at this tournament, with zero goals conceded in five games so far," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The Belgians have a great deal of attacking firepower, but it will still be hard for them to breach this well-drilled Spain defense, so I'm backing Spain to grind out a relatively low-scoring win. Spain is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win against Portugal, and under 2.5 goals has paid off in three of La Roja's five games so far at this summer's World Cup."

Spain to win on 90-minute money line (-165)

"Spain should be too strong for Belgium in this game," Green said. "La Roja are currently on a 36-game unbeaten streak, and they haven't conceded a single goal at this tournament. Belgium's attack is on fire, with 12 goals in their last three games, but it will be hard for them to breach this suffocating Spain defense. Belgium's defense looks vulnerable, so it will be hard for them to contain Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal, and Spain should win this game comfortably."

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, to score or assist (-135)

"This team is still stacked with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal still healthy and fit, so it's hard not to back goals to some degree," SportsLine soccer expert Jon EImer said. "But the question everyone is going to be asking is, can Belgium continue their form we saw against USA, and break through Spain?"