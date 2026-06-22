2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal on Monday

Several of soccer's biggest stars are set to take the pitch on Monday, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, providing plenty of opportunities for World Cup best bets on online sports betting sites like FanDuel. Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in the group-stage opener, while Mbappe and Haaland both scored a brace in their teams' respective wins. Messi will now lead Argentina against Austria at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, and the Argentines are -230 money line favorites, according to the latest Argentina vs. Austria odds. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Argentina to record another victory on Monday, noting Austria "could struggle to deal with Argentina's sheer firepower."

Monday's slate continues with France vs. Iraq at 5 p.m. ET and Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m. ET. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Over 3.5 goals in France vs. Iraq, while Green is backing Haaland to score against Senegal at +115 odds. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Monday

Argentina vs. Austria: Argentina to win (-230)

France vs. Iraq: Over 3.5 goals (-106)



Norway vs. Senegal: Erling Haaland to score (+115)

Argentina vs. Austria: Argentina (-230)

"Argentina should be full of confidence after cruising to a 3-0 win against Algeria in their opening World Cup game," Green told SportsLine. "The reigning world champions dominated that game, and Lionel Messi's hat-trick was the highlight of the tournament so far. La Albiceleste should extend their winning streak when they face Austria. The Austrians beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1, but they could struggle to deal with Argentina's sheer firepower. Even if Messi isn't firing on all cylinders, they can call upon Lautaro Martínez and Júlian Álvarez, so they should win this game."

France vs. Iraq: Over 3.5 goals (-106)

"France dismantled Senegal in the last 30 minutes of their opening match that saw France score three goals past the 65th minute," Eimer pointed out. "Kylian Mbappe found his form picking up a brace, while Bradley Barcola snagged a goal off the bench. Michael Olise was pure class in his play both on and off the ball, and all around France looked like they were living up to their name as tournament favorites. Senegal has a significantly better defense than Iraq, which means they could be in for a rough time. France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely."

Norway vs. Senegal: Erling Haaland to score (+115)

"Haaland is a superstar, with multiple Premier League titles and Golden Boots under his belt, and he always delivers for his country," Green said. "He has now scored an obscene 57 goals in 51 games for Norway."