2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for France vs. Morocco in quarterfinals on Thursday

We move one step closer toward crowning a World Cup 2026 champion over the next few days with quarterfinal play beginning on Thursday, and the newest round kicks off with the current favorites to hoist the trophy at the end. Thursday features France vs. Morocco at 4 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects France to showcase why they are the favorites, as well as Kylian Mbappe to continue to showcase his status as one of the best players in the world. Green has locked in two plays as a part of Thursday World Cup best bets, parlaying France to win + Over 1.5 total goals at -112 odds, plus a separate play of Mbappe as an anytime goal scorer. "Mbappe has scored 19 goals in 19 World Cup appearances, and he always delivers in big games at this tournament," Green said.

France are -420 favorites (risk $420 to win $100) to advance, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Morocco as +310 underdogs. On the 90-minute money line, France are -175 favorites, with Morocco as +550 underdogs and a draw priced at +280. France have won all five of their 2026 World Cup matches. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Thursday

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-112)

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goal scorer (-105)

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-112)

"It's supposed to be cooler in Boston on Thursday, so France's attack should be livelier," Green said. "They have scored an average of 2.8 goals per game at this tournament, and they should be able to put a couple past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in this game. Morocco may also get on the score sheet, but France should ultimately overpower the Atlas Lions."

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goal scorer (-105)

"He's now on seven goals in five games at this tournament, having found the back of the net every 63 minutes," Green noted. "Mbappe has elite players like Michael Olise, Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Désiré Doué creating chances for him, so it's easy to see why he's the favorite to win a second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot. He has scored 19 goals in 19 World Cup appearances, and he always delivers in big games at this tournament. Backing him to score looks like a great option in this game."