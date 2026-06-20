2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, Tunisia-Japan on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup continues with another four-match slate on Saturday, including Germany vs. Ivory Coast at 4 p.m. ET. Germany cruised to a 7-1 win over Curacao in its opener, while Ivory Coast picked up a 1-0 win over Ecuador. The winner of Saturday's match will be in the driver's seat to win Group E. Germany is a -230 favorite in the latest World Cup odds at FanDuel, while Ivory Coast is +550. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is taking the Over (2.5) with his World Cup best bets on Saturday.

Saturday's slate continues with Ecuador (-900) vs. Curacao at 8 p.m. ET and Japan (-195) vs. Tunisia at midnight ET. Eimer is taking Over 2.5 goals in the nightcap, while SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Ecuador to cover the 2.5-goal spread against Curacao. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Saturday

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Over 2.5 goals (-180)

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (+110)



Japan vs. Tunisia: Over 2.5 goals (+110)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Over 2.5 goals (-180)

"This is a German squad that is encouraging everyone to play and press together," Eimer said. "The other thing I loved about Germany is how clean their set pieces and corners looked. This team had some serious overhaul under their new manager and they looked much more strategic and put together than I've seen them in recent years. While there's no such thing as an easy win in these last two games, they'll have some new tools in their arsenal I'm excited to see."

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (+110)

"Ecuador should be far too strong for Curaçao when the teams clash in Kansas City on Saturday," Green said. "Curaçao is the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup. The island is roughly half the size of New York City, and it has a population of just 155,826. The Grenadiers lost 7-1 to Germany in their opening game of this tournament, and they're likely to concede more goals against Ecuador on Matchday 2. The Ecuadorians were a little unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their opener, but they should return to winning ways against Curaçao this weekend."

Japan vs. Tunisia: Over 2.5 goals (+110)

"Japan went down twice against the best team in their group and fought back both times to pick up an incredible 2-2 draw," Eimer said. "This team showed more fight and resilience in 45 minutes than we'll see other teams play in this entire competition. The pitch is littered with all stars who work together just as well as any other team in the World Cup."