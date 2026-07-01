2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets in USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina, England-DR Congo

There are three more Round of 32 matches in the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, and the U.S. Men's National Team will put out a fresh squad for their matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m. ET. Mauricio Pochettino made the decision to rotate his starting XI heavily after the USA only needed two games to clinch Group D. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B, but are coming off a 3-1 win over Qatar that earned them a spot in the knockout rounds. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the USA as -550 favorites to advance, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +390 underdogs. However, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green favors both teams to score for a +116 payout.

The other two matches on Wednesday will be England vs. DR Congo at noon ET and Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m. ET. Green has also revealed picks for both of those matchups, and we're combining them with his USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina pick for our Wednesday World Cup best bets. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Wednesday

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Both teams to score

England vs. DR Congo: England -1.5

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals scored

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Both teams to score

"Both teams to score could be an interesting bet in this game. It has paid off in Bosnia and Herzegovina's last 10 competitive matches, and the USMNT defense looked shaky at times during the group stage," Green said. "The USA have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 games - that 2-0 victory over Australia - so they're liable to concede in this match."

England vs. DR Congo: England -1.5

"England have shown flashes of attacking brilliance during this tournament. They beat Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then beat Panama 2-0. That means they've covered a 1.5-goal spread in two out of three games so far. They also covered a 1.5-goal spread in seven of their eight World Cup qualifiers," Green said. "Going back further, The Three Lions have covered a 1.5-goal spread in 12 of their last 14 competitive matches. They have enough firepower to beat DR Congo, as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are in fine form right now, and they really should win this game comfortably."

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals scored

"This promises to be an entertaining game between two high-scoring teams that struggle to defend. Over 2.5 goals paid off in all three of Senegal's group stage games - a 3-1 loss to France, a 3-2 defeat to Norway, and a 5-0 win against Iraq. Belgium are coming off a heavy 5-1 win against New Zealand, which should boost their morale," Green said.