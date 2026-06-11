2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Mexico-South Africa, South Korea-Czechia on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup officially kicks off with two matches on Thursday, June 11. The first match of the day features Mexico vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET, followed by South Korea vs. Czechia at 10 p.m. ET. El Tri will have the backing of their home fans at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and Mexico enters Thursday's match as the -250 money line favorites (risk $250 to win $100), according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, and SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing the Under at -148 odds. "Mexico has been dominant defensively leading up to the World Cup, allowing just two goals in their past eight matches," Sutton said.

For South Korea vs. Czechia, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout. South Korea has scored six goals while conceding five times in their past four matches, while both teams have scored in each of Czechia's past four games. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Thursday

Mexico vs. South Africa: Under 2.5 goals

Mexico to win and Under 3.5 goals

South Korea vs. Czechia: Both Teams to Score - Yes

Mexico vs. South Africa: Under 2.5 goals

Mexico will have the backing of its home fans in this match, creating an extremely tough atmosphere for South Africa. El Tri have been spectacular defensively leading up to the 2026 World Cup, shutting out teams like Portugal, Ghana and Australia in their lead up to Thursday's match. In addition, fewer than three goals have been scored in four of Mexico's past five games overall.

Mexico to win and Under 3.5 goals

"Combining Mexico to win with under 3.5 goals looks like the best option for this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said."Eleven of South Africa's last 13 games saw under 3.5 goals, so it should be a tight, cagey affair, but Mexico should ultimately have enough quality to secure a valuable win."

South Korea vs. Czechia: Both Teams to Score - Yes

South Korea enters Thursday's match having scored six goals across their last two matches. Both teams scored in three of South Korea's four matches at the 2022 World Cup, and Czechia has proven more than capable of finding the back of the net. Czechia, who's making their first World Cup appearance in 20 years, scored two or more goals in each of their final three World Cup qualifiers.