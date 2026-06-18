2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Mexico vs. South Korea, Qatar vs. Mexico on Thursday

Every team in the 2026 World Cup field has now played one game, giving each squad a clearer sense of the results they may need in their second and third contests to advance from the group stage. Eight teams take the pitch on Thursday for their second contests, including Mexico and Canada as two of the host nations. Today features Czechia vs. South Africa at noon ET, followed by Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 p.m. ET), Canada vs. Qatar (6 p.m. ET) and Mexico vs. South Korea (9 p.m. ET), providing plenty of 2026 World Cup betting options. Mexico are +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105), according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. South Korea are +300, with a draw priced at +220 odds. The over/under for Mexico vs. South Korea is 2.5 goals, with the under listed at -154. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing South Korea in a Double Result bet to either win or tie at -130 odds. "I rate this team very highly, and I expect them frankly to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows," Eimer said.

For Canada vs. Qatar, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals for a -113 payout. Qatar are the significant longshots to win Group B despite drawing Switzerland, the favorites, in their opener. Qatar is ranked 49th in the world, while Canada is 32nd and has home-field advantage. Eimer has also locked in a pick on Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Thursday

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+100)

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-112)

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-135)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+100)

"We saw Bosnia get a point off of Canada without utilizing their best goal scorer Edin Dzeko, who was apparently experiencing discomfort and was unable to play," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "He is expected to be back for the match against Switzerland, and this is a team that you can't count out because, my word, they play with passion out there. Switzerland are the better team and will be desperate to bounce back, but they'll have their hands full. I'm expecting a tight-fought goal heavy match."

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-112)

"The Canadians like to sit back, soak up pressure, and spring rapid counterattacks, but that may not be an option on Thursday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They're the favorites to win this game, and they'll be roared on by passionate home fans in Vancouver, so it will be up to the Canada men's national team to take the initiative. It could be another tight game, as Qatar's defenders have shown that they can resist wave after wave of attack, but the quality of Larin and David should ultimately earn Canada a precious victory."

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-135)

"This team showed resilience and some scary levels of fight and determination against Czechia," Eimer said. "They fought back after going down with Hwan In-beom equalizing, and Oh Hyeon-gyu giving them the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute. The thing that makes this team so scary, besides the obvious, is their accuracy. This team put up unreal numbers of successful long passes, duels won and aerials. This is a team that, frankly, outworked Czechia from start to finish. I rate this team very highly, and I expect them frankly, to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows."