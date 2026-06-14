2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Netherlands-Japan, Ivory Coast-Ecuador on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup schedule features four games on Sunday, including a must-see match featuring the Netherlands and Japan at 4 p.m. ET. The Netherlands are stacked with some of Europe's biggest stars like Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Netherlands enter Sunday's showdown as the +105 money line favorites (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, and SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing the Under at -118 odds. "Japan have been spectacular defensively leading up to the World Cup, recording a shutout in each of their last five games, which includes matchups against teams like England, Scotland and Ghana," Sutton pointed out.

For Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador at 7 p.m. ET, European soccer expert Martin Green is picking Ecuador (-0.25) to cover the spread. "Ecuador have shut out the likes of Argentina and Brazil, and both of those teams have world-class forwards in their ranks," Green told SportsLine. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Sunday

Germany vs. Curacao: Germany -3.5

Netherlands vs. Japan: Under 2.5 goals

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: Ecuador -0.25

Germany vs. Curacao: Germany -3.5

"Germany's greatest strength is in attack, with Musiala and Wirtz often operating as twin No. 10s in a fluid system," Green told SportsLine. "They're both phenomenally creative players, who excel in tight spaces, and they should run rings around Curaçao's defenders in this game. Kai Havertz is likely to start up front for Germany after scoring some crucial goals for Arsenal in recent weeks. He was on target in the Champions League final, and his form will give the Germans a real boost heading into this tournament."

Netherlands vs. Japan: Under 2.5 goals

"Japan have been spectacular defensively leading up to the World Cup, recording a shutout in each of their last five games, which includes matchups against teams like England, Scotland and Ghana," Sutton pointed out. "The Netherlands have also been inconsistent in the attacking third, being held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to Algeria on June 3 and being held to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in March. I'm expecting a defensive battle when the Netherlands take on Japan in the group stage opener for both nations."

Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast: Ecuador -0.25

"La Tri haven't tasted defeat since losing 1-0 away to Brazil in September 2024," Green said. "They've faced elite teams like Argentina, Morocco, and the Netherlands since then, and they've been remarkably solid in defense. PSG's Willian Pacho and Arsenal's Piero Hicapié are superb at the back, while Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo is a world-class holding midfielder. That trio will be crucial to Ecuador's chances of beating the Ivory Coast in this game."