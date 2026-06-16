2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Senegal vs. France, Argentina vs. Algeria on Tuesday

There are four more 2026 World Cup matches on Tuesday, and the two finalists from the last World Cup in Qatar will both kick off their tournaments today, with France and Argentina in action. Kickoff for the first game of the day is at 3 p.m. ET with France taking on Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., as Group I play gets underway. Then, Argentina will take on Algeria for Group J play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 9 p.m. ET. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel list France as -220 favorites, with Senegal priced as +600 underdogs, and a draw at +360. However, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green favors playing the total, as he's banking on Over 2.5 goals, saying, "This should be an entertaining game between two talented teams." France's Kylian Mbappe is priced at -110 to score a goal and -165 to record 2+ shots on target.

Then, for Argentina vs. Algeria, fellow SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is also backing that match to go Over 2.5 goals. He's also including a pick from Norway vs. Iraq to round out our trio of Tuesday's World Cup best bets. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check our top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Tuesday

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals

Norway vs. Iraq: Norway -1.5

Argentina vs. Algeria: Over 2.5 goals

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals

"This should be an entertaining game between two talented teams. France boasts the best attack in world soccer, featuring Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Michael Olise, so Les Bleus should score at least two goals in this game," Green said. "Senegal's forwards are also very dangerous - especially Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr - so we should see plenty of goals in this match."

Norway vs. Iraq: Norway -1.5

"Norway return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. They did so by being the most dominant goal-scoring threat in the entirety of the UEFA qualification stages. Norway won Group I by outscoring their opponents 37-5 in just eight matches," Eimer said. "They also went 8-0-0. Led by the Viking himself, Erling Haaland, this team's front line is terrifying. Haaland is backed by Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa. I wouldn't want to have to try to stop this attack, and I expect them to roll this first match winning by 3+ goals."

Argentina vs. Algeria: Over 2.5 goals

"Algeria is not a bad team by any means as they made a pretty solid run in last years AFCON tournament. That being said, come on, this is Argentina. Argentina are the reigning 2022 World Cup champions, and have the vast majority of the same squad that made them so good, while adding new talent like Nico Paz from Como," Eimer said. "I'm banking on Argentina to handle the over on this game, and I believe they are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves against an Algeria backline that will be overwhelmed for 90 minutes."