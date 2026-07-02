2026 World Cup picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Spain-Austria, Portugal-Croatia, Switzerland-Algeria

The Round of 32 continues in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, and two of the most popular teams in the tournament in Spain and Portugal are both in action. The Spaniards open Thursday's three-game World Cup 2026 slate with Spain vs. Austria at 3 p.m. ET, followed later by Portugal vs. Croatia at 7 p.m. ET and capped off by Switzerland vs. Algeria at 11 p.m. ET. Lamine Yamal, who at just 18 years old is already one of the most exciting players in the world, has just one goal in three games for Spain in the 2026 World Cup, but SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer expects that to change on Thursday, backing Yamal as an anytime goalscorer at +125 odds as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at FanDuel. Later on, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Portugal, who are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100), according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, to defeat Croatia on the 90-minute money line, with Green saying, "Portugal weren't at their best during the group stage, but they should have enough quality to beat Croatia."

In the final game on Thursday, Switzerland are -210 favorites to advance, while Algeria are +168 underdogs to advance. Switzerland went 2-1-0 to win Group B and scored seven goals over the three contests. Eimer expects Switzerland to get out to an aggressive start, similar to when they scored in 14 minutes against Qatar in their 2026 World Cup opener, and is backing Switzerland to score in the first half at -108 odds. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Thursday

Lamine Yamal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+125)

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute money line (-135)

Switzerland to score in the first half vs. Algeria (-108)

Lamine Yamal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+125)

"This is a team that I'm having a brutal time getting a read on because they should be dominating opponents, but they just aren't," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They have the potential, and with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal finally getting fit and healthy, we should see them both start, which might be the catalyst this team has been needing."

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute money line (-135)

"Portugal weren't at their best during the group stage, but they should have enough quality to beat Croatia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They showed flashes of brilliance in a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, but they'll be disappointed to draw with DR Congo and Colombia. Meanwhile, Croatia lost 4-2 to England before bouncing back with narrow wins against Panama and Ghana. They're a decent team, but they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days, and they could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva in midfield."

Switzerland to score in the first half vs. Algeria (-108)

"This team is no longer the defensive juggernaut we saw in recent years, and is relying more on the attacking talents of Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Dan Ndoye and World Cup standout Johan Mazambi," Eimer said. "This is a team that was joked about for always playing for a 1-0 victory, but we're just not seeing that anymore, which I prefer!"